Freesemann Named Musical Director

Moe Freesemann has been named the new Musical Director at Monona Grove High School. A graduate of Southern Door County High School, she said many of her favorite memories involved being onstage.
Monona Grove Activities Director Joe Schneider said he and the others involved in the interview process were impressed by the incredibly qualified candidates, and that Freesemann’s extensive experience with musical theatre, as well as her track record for success, helped her stand out.
“Moe has an ability to connect with students and handle any and all situations with calm and ease,” Schneider said.
Freesemann is in her fourth year teaching 7th grade English Language Arts at Glacial Drumlin School in Cottage Grove, and her twelfth year teaching overall. She previously taught in Algoma, along the shores of Lake Michigan, where she directed twelve musical productions.
“Along with directing high school musicals, I started a community musical program during my tenure in Algoma and enjoyed working with actors from the age of six to sixty-something,” Freesemann said.
Schneider is excited to be adding a new addition to the Monona Grove fine arts community.
“Ms. Freesemann will be another addition to an already deep talent pool,” he said.
Freesemann shared that the prospect of working with MG students she taught in 7th grade makes her heart happy.
“I look forward to continuing the rich tradition of producing breathtaking spectacles on stage while encouraging all students to find a way to be actively involved in this team effort,” she said.