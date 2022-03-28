Monona Grove boys track and field won five events at UW-Platteville

The Monona Grove boys and girls track and field team won five events at the UW-Platteville High School Invitational on Thursday, March 24.
For the boys, senior Tyler Dahlhauser won the 55-meter dash in 6.8 seconds, while senior Grant Dahlhauser (6.87) took second and junior Cuinn Larsh (7.05) finished seventh.
In the 4x200 relay, Tyler Dahlhauser, Grant Dahlhauser, Larsh and sophomore Zachary Cadogan took first place at 1:39.94.
Senior Owen Garrett won the shot put with a throw at 49 feet and sophomore Liam Miller took eighth at 38 feet and nine inches.
In the long jump, Tyler Dahlhauser finished second at 19 feet and two inches, Grant Dahlhauser took sixth at 18 feet and 3.50 inches and senior Marcus DeGroot finished in ninth at 17 feet and 1.5 inches.
Junior Brady Voss finished second at 54.52 in the 400, just behind RJ Hutchcroft (54.28) of Lancaster. Senior Jack Fortney took second in the 55-meter hurdles at 9.24 seconds and sophomore David Loess (10.08) finished sixth.
Sophomore Kyle Nelson finished tied for third in the high jump with a mark of five feet and four inches.
In the 200, senior Isaac Cram (25.97) and freshman Calen Woerth (26.07) finished fifth and sixth respectively, while DeGroot (26.37) took eighth. In the triple jump, senior Markale Curry (36’ 5.5”) and senior Isaac Cram (34’ 11”) finished fifth and sixth respectively.
Sophomore Nick Pacubas took fourth in the 800-meter at two minutes and 17.71 seconds, and freshman Finnian Sardar (2:24.27) placed seventh. The 4x800 relay team of Sardar, sophomore Adam Gray, Pacubas and senior Kinhkha Tran placed third at 9:28.64.
Senior Logan Aro finished sixth at 4:59.56 in the 1600-meter and senior Brandon Rogers (5:09.61) placed ninth. In the 3200-meter, senior Drew Sengos (11:33.23) and senior Enzo Derosa (12:02.83) finished sixth and seventh respectively.
For the girls, sophomore Karsyn Nelson won the 200-meter at 28.77 seconds.
Senior Ally Yundt won the 800-meter at 2:37.58, freshman Toni Kozich (2:39.79) placed third and sophomore Abby McConnell (2:44.23) placed sixth.
In the 4x800 relay, junior Erica Eastman, freshman Catie Hinthorn, senior Mikayla DeGroot and sophomore Riley Zielke finished fifth at 11:24.91.
Senior Elena Kozich (6:03.94) placed fifth in the 1600-meter. Junior Taylor Moreau finished fifth in the 400 at 1:08.32. Sophomore Anna Raskob took seventh in the 55-meter at 8.04 seconds.
In the 4x200 relay, Nelson, Raskob, junior Taylor Foster and senior Shae Donelan placed third at 2:02.65. Moreau, Nelson, junior Kate Walsh and sophomore Mya Tweedy took ninth in the 4x400 relay at 4:55.76.
Freshman Reese Jorgenson finished tied for ninth in the high jump at four feet and four inches. In the triple jump, sophomore Tia Justice took sixth at 29 feet and 10 inches.
In the shot put, sophomores Kyden Smith (27’ 10” and Laila Fackie (27’ 5”) placed ninth and 10th.