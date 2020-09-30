On Sept. 16, 2020 the Lifetime Membership Award was presented to Mark Severson of the Cottage Grove Lions, for his 30 years ofdedicated service.

Severson has also received the "Melvin Jones" award for his commitment tothe club to the community and was president for the term July 1, 1986 - June30, 1987.

The award was presented by Lion Bill Amann.

When Severson was young, he helped build the original Lion's Shelter, by Fireman'spark. Over the years, he has participated as a Happy Whistler on the paradefloat, which has become iconic for the club.

When the club needs volunteers transport for the eye bank in Apriland October, he has volunteered many times and earned the "Knight of Sight"award.

At Christmas time, he is known as the guy to put up the Christmasdecorations.

At the Club's Hogs Day Event when the club had a pig, he was the guy withthe microphone, entertaining the kids and calling out the raffle winners. He wasalso part of the curling club and when the Club hosted the event, he wasthere every day to work the event.

Over recent years, he was chair of the committee that selected the "Citizenof the Year" award in the local area. He would give the speech showing howspecial this person was to the community and present the award. His vestshows the number of pins has earned over the years for his dedicated

service.

