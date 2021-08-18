Monona Home Talent advances to Eastern Section Final

Kyle McHugh
Kyle McHugh slides home in Monona's 4-3 win over Cottage Grove on Sunday, Aug. 15. McHugh went three for four with two RBIs in the win.
Beating a team three times in a season is a tough task, but a task the Monona Braves accomplished as they overtook the Cottage Grove Firemen 4-3 in a thriller to advance to the Eastern Section Final on Sunday, Aug. 15.
“Cottage Grove is definitely a team that can hit the ball well and we know that, and we were able to use our defense and pitching to shut them down,” said Monona Braves manager Vince Schmitz.
Monona got on the scoreboard early with a three-run bottom of the first inning. A walk by Taylor Carlson, a single by Kian O’Brien and Schmitz reaching on an error loaded the bases for Kyle McHugh. A two-run single by McHugh gave the Braves an early lead.
“He’s a big guy, he swings the bat easily and it’s got to be frightening for other pitchers to face him,” said Schmitz on McHugh.
McHugh scored on an RBI single by Casey Seelow with two outs to drive home another run, giving Monona a 3-0 lead.
In the bottom of the second, the Braves added another run. A walk by Taylor Carlson and a stolen base put a runner in scoring position for Schmitz, who drove him home with an RBI single.
Four runs were plenty of run support for starting pitcher Corey Schmidt, as the right-hander pitched a gem. Schmidt shut down the Firemen offense, easing through the first five innings while only letting one base runner reach scoring position.
In the top of the sixth, Schmidt recorded back-to-back groundouts to quickly get two outs. However, an infield single and a hit-by-pitch brought the tying run to the plate. Schmidt recorded a punch out to escape the inning with no damage done.
After giving up a double to lead off the top of the seventh, Schmidt was relieved by Zach Najacht. Najacht got out of the inning by striking out three Firemen and only allowing one walk.
In the top of the eighth, Cottage Grove created some offense with a two-run double, cutting the deficit to 4-2.
Danny Sullivan came in to close out the ninth, getting a groundout and a strikeout to get two outs. However, Cottage Grove kept fighting, getting a runner on base after a hit-by-pitch.
A double right down the left-line field cut the Monona lead to one with the tying run on second base. Sullivan threw a filthy pitch that dropped away from the strike zone, getting a swing and a miss for the final out.
Corey Schmidt
Monona starting pitcher Corey Schmidt threw six strong innings in the Braves 4-3 win over Cottage Grove on Sunday, Aug. 15.
“Corey pulled his way through the majority of the innings for us and it’s nice for Zach to come in, he’s an older veteran with a big bag of tricks to get us out of a jam and Sullivan hasn’t pitched a lot this year, but we knew we could count on him and we knew he had the stuff to bring it home for us,” said Schmitz.
Schmidt pitched six innings, striking out four while only giving five hits on zero runs. Mchugh went three for four in the clean-up spot with a double and two RBIs.
Next up for Monona is a rematch with the Montello Granite Jaxx on Sunday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. at Ahuska Park. The winner will take the Eastern Section playoff and advance to the Final Four to face the winners of the three other divisions in a round-robin tournament to advance to the Home Talent championship.
In the previous meeting with the Granite Jaxx, the Braves lost after Montello scored twice in the ninth to beat Monona 6-5. Montello’s record currently stands at 9-3, and are on a six-game winning streak.