Monona Fire/EMS marks Fire Prevention Week

Monona Fire/EMS will celebrate Fire Prevention Week with an open house on Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 5-8 p.m. at the Monona Fire Station, 5211 Schluter Road.
Monona Fire/EMS holds an open house every year in honor of Fire Prevention Week, but Fire/EMS Chief Jeremy McMullen said last year’s events were cancelled due to COVID-19. It’s exciting to return to an in-person celebration, he added.
Visitors at the open house will be able to tour the station and fire trucks, do activities for both adults and children and get to know firefighters and EMTs. McMullen called it “a chance to interact with our citizens once again.”
Monona Fire/EMS is celebrating Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 3-8. This year’s theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety,” which McMullen believes focuses on learning common safety alarms, and being aware of what to pay attention to.
“Fire prevention and safety is so important to instill in children from as young as possible, so they grow up knowing its importance and what their role is in maintaining it,” McMullen said.
“Our goal is to educate through fun and interesting activities to keep the hunger for learning more about fire safety alive as our children get older,” McMullen added.
The week is based on educating the public on fire procedures, and preventing fires by testing alarms and taking precautions. McMullen recommends that families and households test their alarms in early October, and make a plan in the event of a fire.
Monona Fire/EMS is also hosting open houses every month this fall, allowing visitors to tour the city’s current police and fire facilities. The city is considering constructing a public safety center to hold these departments. Tours will allow Monona residents to gauge current facility needs and conditions.
Those open houses are being held Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 5-7 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 5-7 p.m. Public Health mask mandates will be followed, and tours will be given in small groups to allow for social distancing.