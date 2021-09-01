Monona Grove School District to consider mandatory vaccination of staff

Monona Grove School District is looking closer at mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for school staff.
Superintendent Dan Olson indicated at an Aug. 25 school board meeting that the topic will likely be a discussion item at the board’s next meeting, which is slated for Sept. 8.
The topic was first brought up publicly on Aug. 11, when board members asked Olson if it would be possible to require that staff be vaccinated no sooner than when the COVID-19 vaccine is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine received FDA approval on Aug. 23.
“A couple of us raised at the last board meeting whether we might consider a vaccine mandate for our staff at some point, and now that the Pfizer [vaccine] has been officially totally approved by the FDA… I’d like to at least have it on the agenda for a discussion to find out pros and cons [and] what concerns there are,” said Board Member Susan Fox. “We’re talking about buildings with kids where our youngest kids still can’t get vaccinated, and likely won’t be able to until well into the fall. I just think we should give it serious consideration.”
Olson said conversations at the administrative level are ongoing, as well as at surrounding school districts.
“We’ve had some preliminary discussions about it, and we’re continuing to have those discussions,” said Olson. “There’s a lot of things to consider with regard to that, but I think as we move into reopening, that is the logical next step... I do know that our neighboring school districts are having similar conversations.”
The school board will meet again at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
McFarland
In the McFarland School District, administrators and school board members have not yet publicly approached the topic.
Interim Superintendent Wayne Anderson confirmed that the district strongly encourages staff members to be vaccinated, but have not had discussions on making vaccination required.