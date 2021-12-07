Offers go here

MONONA GROVE BOYS HOCKEY

Monona Grove boys hockey defeated by Beaver Dam

  • 1 min to read

The start of the boys hockey season for Monona Grove got off to a rough start with the Silver Eagles losing 4-0 to Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Brady Shaw scored 50 seconds into the game off assists from Boston Damon and Jacob Lont. Gavin Hearley made it 2-0 Beaver Dam 1:45 into the game off an assist from Declan Reinke.

In the second period, Quentin Schroeder scored 58 seconds in off an assist from Damon. Beaver Dam took a 4-0 lead after Damon scored off assists from Hearley and Hayden Statz at the 12:29 mark.

Monona Grove outshot Beaver Dam 35-25 with Monona Grove senior goalie Devon Hesthaven recording 21 saves in the loss.

