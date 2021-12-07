hot MONONA GROVE BOYS HOCKEY Monona Grove boys hockey defeated by Beaver Dam csteed csteed Author email Dec 7, 2021 28 min ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The start of the boys hockey season for Monona Grove got off to a rough start with the Silver Eagles losing 4-0 to Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Nov. 30.Brady Shaw scored 50 seconds into the game off assists from Boston Damon and Jacob Lont. Gavin Hearley made it 2-0 Beaver Dam 1:45 into the game off an assist from Declan Reinke.In the second period, Quentin Schroeder scored 58 seconds in off an assist from Damon. Beaver Dam took a 4-0 lead after Damon scored off assists from Hearley and Hayden Statz at the 12:29 mark.Monona Grove outshot Beaver Dam 35-25 with Monona Grove senior goalie Devon Hesthaven recording 21 saves in the loss. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Monona Grove Boys Hockey csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you