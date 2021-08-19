A teen’s view of the Monona Public Library

Picture this, you’re a high-schooler, and you and your cool friends want to hang out after school! Where would you go? The local pizza place, your friend’s house, maybe even the library? Most teens probably wouldn’t consider a trip to the library, but that’s only because they don’t yet see how brilliant and hip their local library really is!
When I signed up to volunteer at the Monona Public Library for this summer, I had never even stepped foot inside there before! Little did I know, however, that I would soon be immersed in the library’s books and its fun community events!
As I began my two hour volunteering shifts, I soon found myself cruising the shelves and picking up interesting and exciting stories! I was devoured by economics books, took a nostalgic tour through Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson series, and became interested in all sorts of fabulous novels! In between my reading, I also participated in several library events which included a Pride Storytime, a local wildlife seminar, and I even played Minecraft on the Monona Public Library’s Minecraft server!
I really enjoy my public library! It is a wonderful place to learn new things, and is welcome to people of all ages! As a teen, you might not think the library is the best place to hang out, but think about all the possibilities and good times you could have there. Think about the stories and the topics you could discover; hilarious graphic novels, imaginative journeys, and revolutionary ideas that all await you.
In your library you are introduced to a limitless supply of knowledge and new ideas. Not to mention all the other advantages for a teen! Stuck on a biology essay? I’m super sorry, how terrible! Visit the library to study and get that nag of your back! Tired of your friend’s annoying drama like hearing about who they’re dating now? Escape to the library and pick up a hobby in a cookbook or a crafts magazine! Just bored and looking to kill time? Mosey on down to the library and dive into an adventure novel! Libraries can help you concentrate, study, and discover aspects of yourself you didn’t even know about!
There is a common misconception of libraries that, in the digital age, they aren’t as useful. The internet is a broad place where one can learn anything, anywhere and anytime. However, consider this: The internet, while immense, can be unreliable with untrustworthy sources. Furthermore, libraries offer you entire books, fortunes of information, for free, a luxury hard to find online. You have to dig deep on the internet to conjure up knowledge that could be found in one book. Finally, the library is a bastion of a community. The library hosts community events, classes, and boasts an amazing staff. Who knows what cool shindigs you could participate in, or the interesting people you might meet! My point is that while there can be advantages to both internet and libraries, consider visiting the library for a change, if you don’t already. There is so much more to libraries than endless rows of selves, rather, it is a magnificent wonderland awaiting you!
Therefore, why not visit your public library? It is a place of incredible opportunity, where you can inspire yourself, develop new skills, enjoy adventure, and empower yourself with knowledge. Especially teens, you can step away from all the drama and stresses of your life, and come to the library, where all this amazingness can be yours. I, a 15 year-old Sophomore volunteer, have found many fascinating books and events here, and I can tell you firsthand that anyone will enjoy a trip to the library! Thus, I implore you to visit your local library, who knows what you’ll discover?
Krishna Elwell is a sophomore at Monona Grove High School and a volunteer at the Monona Public Library.