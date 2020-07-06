The Town of Cottage Grove has begun mailing absentee ballots for the Aug. 11 partisan primary to voters with requests on file.
Voters and witnesses are reminded to carefully follow the enclosed directions as failure to do so could void the ballot.
Voters can check the status of their returned ballot at myvote.wi.gov. Voters can also request an absentee ballot at this website.
Early voting in the clerk’s office began Monday, July 6, and will run through Friday, Aug. 7. Hours will from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 6 (or weekday afternoons by appointment by calling the clerk at 839-5021) and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.
Sample ballots and other information about the primary are posted at www.tn.cottagegrove.wi.gov/2020-elections/.
