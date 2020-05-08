Organizers of the annual Cottage Grove Firemen’s Festival announced the cancellation of the 2020 event.
“It is with great sadness to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Cottage Grove Firemen’s Festival due to health and safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jason Kudrna, festival chairman. “Cottage Grove firefighters have been hosting our festival for nearly 90 years for the residents of Cottage Grove and surrounding communities. It has long been a Father’s Day tradition for generations of families.”
The festival is the largest fundraiser for the department. The funds raised through the festival and other private donations through the years have allowed the department to purchase many lifesaving tools and equipment. Recent purchases have included a Jaws of Life, utility terrain vehicle and personal protective equipment for firefighters.
“We are actively pursuing new and unique ways to make up for the loss of this year’s festival,” Kudrna said.
