Monona Grove baseball advances into next round of playoffs with win over Madison Memorial

Senior Jackson Hewitt pitched five innings, while junior Sam Baum pitched two innings in a Monona Grove baseball 3-1 win over Madison Memorial on Tuesday, May 31.
In the top of the first, senior Tate Tourtillott hit a single with one out. Tourtillott moved to second base on a groundout and then advanced to third on a wild pitch with two outs. Another wild pitch would be thrown, allowing Tourtillott to score and give Monona Grove a 1-0 lead.
Junior Eddie Rivera walked to lead off the third, moving to third base on a single from freshman Terek Verhage. A groundout from senior Dillon Connor scored Rivera as the Silver Eagles led 2-1.
Madison Memorial cut into the MG lead with a run on an error in the fifth. With the tying run at third with two out, Hewitt pitched out of the jam with a strikeout to end the inning.
Taking over for Hewitt in relief, Baum retired Madison Memorial in order in the sixth inning. In the bottom of the frame, Rivera hit an RBI single, scoring senior Hayden Echols and extending the lead to 3-1.
In the seventh, Madison Memorial put the tying run on second base and the go-ahead run on first base with two singles. Baum closed the rally by catching a lineout for the final out, advancing Monona Grove (15-9) into the next round of the playoffs with a 3-1 victory.
Hewitt pitched five innings, striking out six. Rivera went two-for-two with an RBI at the plate.
The Silver Eagles advance to face Sun Prairie at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 2.