The Monona Grove School Board voted Monday, April 20, to approve a developer’s agreement with the village of Cottage Grove that specifies the district’s obligations regarding infrastructure adjacent to the site for the new elementary school.
The board approved the agreement 6-0 with member Dean Bowles absent.
At issue were the costs of the infrastructure along Buss Road in front of the school as well as costs for projects on the northeast section of the district’s property.
Estimated costs for the full build-out of Buss Road are $1.3 million, while the northeast road extension work is projected to cost $439,000.
The developer’s agreement allows the district to make partial improvements to Buss Road before the school opens but requires the full build-out within the next five years.
School Board members said the village didn’t provide the cost estimates in time for the district to include the costs in its referendum, so some other projects will have to be trimmed or deleted to pay for the road costs.
“We couldn’t budget for these projects because, as previously stated, these projects were not brought forth until after the referendum had passed,” board member Susan Fox said on behalf of the board. “However, the district did plan and budget for road improvements deemed necessary by the traffic study, and that work will be completed this summer.”
The build-out of infrastructure on the northeast part of the district’s property “must be completed within one year of final plat approval for property immediately adjacent to the northern boundary of the property but no sooner than the end of 2025,” according to the agreement.
“In other words, the work may end up being done later than 2025, depending on the housing market and when development really takes place,” Fox said.
The board, still upset with the actions of the Cottage Grove Village Board drafted a statement that can be found in its entirety on page A4 of today’s paper.
“The board is disappointed that the village has chosen to treat the school district like any other developer,” the statement read. “Unlike a developer of a subdivision, the school district cannot recoup its costs for roadwork through the sale of lots and construction of homes on the property. Rather, because of state revenue limits, these added expenditures will take money from classrooms and force us to trim some planned capital projects.”
The main points of the statement were approved 5-0 on Wednesday, April 22, with Bowles and Eric Hartz absent.
The complete statement was approved 5-0 on Friday, April 24, with Bowles and Peter Sobol absent.
