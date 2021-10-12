New options proposed for S. Winnequah Road reconstruction

Discussions on the reconstruction of S. Winnequah Road in Monona are still ongoing, with updated plans released Oct. 6 and a public information session slated for Oct. 21.
The construction project would span along S. Winnequah from Schluter Road to Bridge Road.
Engineers from Strand Associates presented plans for the project at a July 22 public information session, but have now reworked parts of the project following feedback from community members.
Preliminary plans included the addition of bike lanes, updates to parking options, sidewalk installation along the east curb, removal of bump-outs, asphalt removal and resurfacing with new asphalt.
Though, Josh Straka, a project manager with Strand Associates, said input from the public meeting in July indicated that local residents would prefer more speed control measures, more parking on the west side of the street and no sidewalk on the east side of the street.
In light of that, the firm has drawn up three alternatives to the original plan.
Option one, Straka said, would still remove the bump-outs, still overlay and restripe the roadway, but also add three speed humps and three parking bays. No plans for a sidewalk are included in option one.
Speed humps would be placed at Greenwood Street, Graham Drive and Owen Road, with parking bays installed at Greenwood Street, Graham Drive and Frost Woods Road.
Option two is the same as option one, according to Straka, with just one difference: shifting the curb from Owen Road to Maywood Road approximately three feet west, to accommodate a future sidewalk.
Option three is identical to option two, except the sidewalk would be added right away, he said.
The price tag for each option rises steadily, coming out to $913,750 for option one, roughly $1 million for option two and $1.3 million for option three.
On Oct. 4, city council members tabled discussions on Mayor Mary O’Connor’s proposed five-year capital improvement plan until the Winnequah project is decided on.
Straka presented the three alternatives at an Oct. 6 public works meeting, with more public feedback gathered that day.
Feedback was split between residents who would prefer a sidewalk and those who would not, with some saying it would make it safer to walk down Winnequah Road, with others saying they’d rather not disturb the historical walls to accommodate “the perception of safety.”
Some community members suggested, in addition to a sidewalk, making the road a one way street.
Straka will present the plans again at a public information meeting on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m., hosted in the municipal room at the Monona Public Library. I
More public feedback will be welcomed that night, with the public works committee then deciding on one of the three options to present to city council for final approval by November or December.