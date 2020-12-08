After an announcement of his intent to retire in Jan. 2021, the Monona City Council conducted an official proclamation recognizing the retirement of Monona Police Chief Walter Ostrenga at its Dec. 7 meeting.
“I hereby recognize retiring Chief Walter J. Ostrenga for his legacy of service in law enforcement to the City of Monona,” Mayor Mary O’Connor stated in her written proclamation, which was read aloud to the council.
Ostrenga was given an opportunity to address the council, for what was likely to be the last time in his career.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to work for the City of Monona,” Ostrenga said. “I hope I’ve made a positive impact on the community and the officers. I’ve tried to set a good example for people, and I hope it continues in the future. I will miss being so in touch with what’s happening in the community.”
Ostrenga’s last day in the office was Nov. 18, at which point Sara Deuman took over as the interim police chief.
Following Ostrenga’s final address to the council, Deuman brought her first proposal.
Seeking approval of two task force grants for the Monona Police Department, Deuman presented a $10,000 2021 Capitol Area OWI Task Force grant as well as a $14,500 2021 Dane Suburban Seat Belt Task Force grant.
Both were unanimously approved by the council, and will take effect on Dec. 11.
In other city business, the council passed a motion to approve Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the third monday in January, a paid holiday for all city employees.
“The Monona City Council recognizes that Dr. King’s efforts to end racial discrimination and segregation and promote interracial cooperation reflect the values and spirit of the Monona community as a whole,” the motion reads. “As such, it is appropriate and important that Martin Luther King, Jr. Day be recognized as an official City holiday.”
Beginning in Jan. 2021, all city offices will be closed on MLK Day, and city employees will have the day off as an officially recognized holiday.
City of Monona Municipal Clerk Toya Harrell was moved to tears as she thanked the council for their approval and recognition of the holiday.
“I’m excited and I’m emotional that you passed that holiday. It means so much to me,” Harrell said. “I always have to take vacation days in order to participate in the observances, and I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
In observance of the holiday season, the council will not meet for its regularly scheduled Dec. 21 meeting, but will instead meet on Monday, Jan. 4.
