Back in the 1960s, Monona Grove High School athlete Pat Klingelhoets wanted to be a baseball player. Yet, after a year on the freshman team, he thought his chances were slim to make varsity as a sophomore. That’s when he turned to tennis.
Klingelhoets ended up being one of the more successful players for the school, reaching the round of 16 at the WIAA state tournament in 1968. After that, he played four seasons on the University of Wisconsin men’s tennis team and would later coach the Badgers for 23 seasons.
Today, he still very much active in tennis, working as a part-time instructor at the Cherokee Country Club in Madison. He has also helped in the development of some Monona Grove boys’ tennis players.
Not bad for a guy who never received a tennis lesson at the start of his playing career.
Taking up tennis
Klingelhoets was a 15-year-old sophomore at Monona Grove when he first picked up a tennis racket. He developed a passion for the game and was anxious to learn as much as he could.
“I hit a tennis ball against the wall in my basement trying to get ready for my sophomore season,” he said. “We practiced on tennis courts that were in back of the high school near the track.”
The head coach was Sam Bale, who, Klingelhoets said, made the game fun for all the players and worked hard to schedule matches against some of the state’s top school.
Klingelhoets’ practice and hard work paid off his senior year when he qualified for the state tournament, which was played back at Milwaukee Nicolet High School.
“It was outdoors, and some fans were there but nothing like it is now,” Klingelhoets said. “I remember we had some nice weather. I lost in the round of 16 to a player from Manitowoc, one of the top seeds. That was a nice experience for me.”
He moved on to UW where the men’s tennis coach was John Desmond. Tennis instructor and Madison West High School teacher Denny Schackter made an arrangement with Desmond to start a UW freshman team on some courts at the newly constructed Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
In his sophomore year, Klingelhoets thought the odds were against him making the varsity squad as Wisconsin was filled with some talented athletes.
“I had to make varsity or I was done,” he said. “The varsity only kept eight players and they were a pretty good team, so my chances of making it were really slim. But I worked hard and went through the tryouts, and somehow I made that last cut on to varsity.”
Klingelhoets played no matches as a sophomore, but he was able to practice with the team. Desmond also worked hard with him to improve his game.
“He really kind of took me under his wing. In the summer, he and I would play tennis almost every day,” Klingelhoets recalled. “He worked on his game and he wanted me to get better. He gave me pointers, and talked to me about strokes. I never really had any instruction before. I didn’t have that good of a technique.”
His chance to show what he could do finally came his junior year when he played No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles. As a senior, he moved up to No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles as the Badgers made life difficult for the rest of the Big Ten Conference. Klingelhoets ended the season with a record of 27-12 in singles matches as UW took fifth place in conference.
Entering college coaching
He graduated from UW in 1972 with a degree in zoology with hopes of working in fisheries for the Department of Natural Resources.
However, he received his draft notice and entered the National Guard. After completing his time in the service, he was hired as the tennis pro at a new indoor tennis club that had just opened in Janesville.
He remained in that position for six years until he was given the opportunity to be the head coach of the Wisconsin men’s team.
Schackter had coached the team for nine years, but decided to leave after the 1980 season. Schackter remembered Klingelhoets from his days as a freshman tennis player and recommended him to Wisconsin athletic director Elroy Hirsch.
Klingelhoets, who would stay with the Badgers for 23 years, coached a number of competitive teams that were ranked periodically among the top 20 in the country.
But Wisconsin would never win a Big Ten title or qualify for the NCAA tournament. Back then, the national tournament consisted of only 16 teams compared to 64 now. As for winning a league title, there were a couple of close calls.
“We had number of opportunities, and be a point or two away, but couldn’t quite finish it,” he said. “I still have nightmares about a match with Northwestern. We had seven match points in one match, and four match points in another, and we didn’t get it. Northwestern ended up winning the Big Ten that year.”
One of Klingelhoets’ top players was Los Angeles native Danny Westerman, who is now the current head coach at Wisconsin.
“Danny came to visit and he loved it here. I offered him a scholarship,” Klingelhoets said. “He was hungry to work hard and willing to work his way up. I just saw the potential. He worked his tail off and was a tremendous competitor.”
As a freshman, Westerman was the Badgers’ No. 5 singles’ player, but the next three years, he played in the No. 1 slot.
Departing UW
At the start of the new century, UW teams struggled to be competitive and Klingelhoets decided to step down as head coach in 2004.
“We had some tough years, and we weren’t at the level I wanted to be,” he said. “I just felt like it was time to get out and let somebody else take over.”
Despite the lack of a Big Ten title, which the university has still not won, and an appearance in the NCAA tournament, Klingelhoets coached 13 players who wound up on the All-Big Ten Conference squad.
“Our reputation was developing players,” he said. “I would say they got a lot better through their careers. I felt good about that.”
For 16 years, Klingelhoets has been a part-time tennis instructor at Cherokee, but he also reached some lofty heights as a player. For two straight seasons – at age 49 and 50 – he won the Wisconsin Open tournament, which included players from all age groups including college.
In 2000, he triumphed in four events.
He also provided some valuable instruction to Monona Grove boys’ tennis player Cole Lindwall, who had a deep run in the 2019 state tournament before signing a letter of intent to play tennis at UW-Whitewater. Klingelhoets is now trying to help Lindwall’s younger brother, Chase, who is entering his junior year at MG.
As for coaching college tennis, Klingelhoets has very few regrets on how his 23 years turned out at UW.
“It was enjoyable most of the time,” he said. “Overall, it was a good experience. We had a lot of good players come through.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.