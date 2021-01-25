Two Monona Grove students are campaigning for Students of the Year by fundraising to find a cure for blood cancer.
Students of the Year is a national development program for high school students. Participants are tasked with using professional career skills such as marketing and entrepreneurship to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS).
Laci Martinson and Hailey Larsen, both juniors at Monona Grove High School, are looking to raise $10,000 for cancer awareness by March 4.
Martinson and Larsen were nominated to campaign by a friend and fellow student, Samanta Probelsky, who had competed in the program in 2019.
Monona Grove High School Principal Mitch McGrath said the girls' tenacity is a reflection of the district's priorities.
"The fact that Laci and Hailey took the initiative and engaged in this competition to raise money for LLS says a lot about their character," said McGrath. "We push students to think about how they can contribute to a greater cause, and this is great example of students finding a way to do just that. As a school community we all take pride in their efforts."
The Monona Grove duo is competing against 16 other campaign teams in and around the Madison area. Their team name, Secure the Cure, comes from their joint dream of finding a cure for blood cancers.
“We came up with our team name, Secure the Cure, because we are passionate about being a part of the generation to cure blood cancers,” Martinson said.
While not acquainted with LLS until their nomination to the program in 2020, Larson said the cancer organization’s mission aligns with both of their career goals.
“This is our first year with LLS. We learned about them and their mission when we were nominated in August of 2020, and knew we wanted to sign up to save lives,” Larsen said. “Laci and I both want to pursue careers in the medical field as well, and our passion for helping people is very strong. LLS provides us the opportunity to get involved with medicine at an early age.”
LLS, a non-profit founded in 1949, is the biggest volunteer-based blood cancer organization in the world. Its official mission is to cure every variant of blood cancer and bring comfort to patients and their loved ones.
Since 2017, LLS has helped advance 56 of the 65 blood cancer treatment options approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Lymphoma and Leukemia take the number seven and number 10 spots on the list of the most common cancer diagnoses. Every nine minutes, someone in the U.S. will pass away from blood cancer complications. It is estimated that nearly 57,000 people die each year from blood cancer.
Looking to be part of the movement that lowers those numbers, Martinson and Larsen say they’ve been working day and night for the last few months to meet their $10,000 fundraising goal.
“We have sent out hundreds of letters and emails to friends, family, and teachers to ask for their support. We have worked tirelessly the past five months to contact business owners and obtain partnerships and silent auction items for our campaign,” Martinson said.
Martinson and Larsen are encouraging the community to get involved with their campaign by keeping an eye out for donation boxes throughout Cottage Grove and attending their fundraiser nights at local restaurants.
The restaurant fundraising schedule for Secure the Cure is as follows:
- Jan. 16 to March 4 - Buffalo Wild Wings East Towne
- Jan. 28, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. - MOOYAH Sun Prairie
- Jan. 31, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Noodles & Company Madison East Towne
- Feb. 5, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Panera Bread Madison East Towne
- Feb. 11, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Noodles & Company Monona
- Feb. 18, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Rocky Rococo's Monona
- Feb. 25, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Rocky Rococo’s Sun Prairie
- March 1, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Noodles & Company Sun Prairie
Community members can also donate online by visiting https://events.lls.org/wi/madisonsoy21/secure-cure.
“This campaign is important to us because we have experienced cancer firsthand with friends and family members, as many have,” the girls said in a joint statement. “Your support as a community member is helping further blood cancer research and will change the future of cancer treatment.”
