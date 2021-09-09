Monona Grove girls tennis sweeps Milton, defeats DeForest

Monona Grove tennis pulled off a 6-1 victory over DeForest on Thursday, Sept. 2.
In singles competition, the Silver Eagles swept all four matches. Eliza Martin won No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-0) against Joanna Wells. Mary Clark defeated Kaiya Hegarty (6-1, 6-1) at No. 2 singles.
At No. 3 singles, Ava Lee claimed victory (6-2, 6-0) against Grace Galbraith. Riley Perkins won (6-2, 6-1) over Carley O’Connor for the No. 4 slot.
The lone Norskie win came from the No. 3 slot, as Marin Catencamp and Sophia Golliher won (6-2, 6-4) against Leah Plourd and Aidyn Bussan.
Marissa Light and Kate Walsh picked up a win for MG at No. 1 doubles, winning (6-1, 6-3) against Evi Weinstock and Toni Shields. At No. 2 doubles, Paige Hanson and Emily Clevidence won (7-5, 6-2) against Ashley Hegarty and Elle Bierman.
Monona Grove 7
Milton 0
Monona Grove made quick work of Milton with a 7-0 sweep on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
In singles action, Eliza Martin won (6-1, 6-1) against Natalie Niemeyer for the No. 1 position. Mary Clark defeated (6-2, 6-0) Abby Kueng at No. 2.
For No. 3 singles, Ava Lee earned a (6-0, 6-0) victory against Romy Khoury. Riley Perkins swept Annika Ahlstrom (6-0, 6-0) at the No. 4 position.
In doubles, Marissa Light and Kate Walsh won No. 1 doubles (6-1, 6-1) over Holly Garber and Ava Senger. At No. 2 doubles, Paige Hanson and Emily Clevidence were victorious (6-0, 6-0) over Jessica Tan and Grace Zhang. Leah Plourd and Aidyn Bussan defeated Amelia Urbik and Kate Bucklin (6-1, 6-0) to win No. 3.