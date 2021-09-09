You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
MONONA GROVE GIRLS TENNIS

Monona Grove girls tennis sweeps Milton, defeats DeForest

  • 1 min to read
Monona Grove girls tennis sweeps Milton
Metro Creative

Monona Grove tennis pulled off a 6-1 victory over DeForest on Thursday, Sept. 2.

In singles competition, the Silver Eagles swept all four matches. Eliza Martin won No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-0) against Joanna Wells. Mary Clark defeated Kaiya Hegarty (6-1, 6-1) at No. 2 singles.

At No. 3 singles, Ava Lee claimed victory (6-2, 6-0) against Grace Galbraith. Riley Perkins won (6-2, 6-1) over Carley O’Connor for the No. 4 slot.

The lone Norskie win came from the No. 3 slot, as Marin Catencamp and Sophia Golliher won (6-2, 6-4) against Leah Plourd and Aidyn Bussan.

Marissa Light and Kate Walsh picked up a win for MG at No. 1 doubles, winning (6-1, 6-3) against Evi Weinstock and Toni Shields. At No. 2 doubles, Paige Hanson and Emily Clevidence won (7-5, 6-2) against Ashley Hegarty and Elle Bierman.

Monona Grove 7

Milton 0

Monona Grove made quick work of Milton with a 7-0 sweep on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

In singles action, Eliza Martin won (6-1, 6-1) against Natalie Niemeyer for the No. 1 position. Mary Clark defeated (6-2, 6-0) Abby Kueng at No. 2.

For No. 3 singles, Ava Lee earned a (6-0, 6-0) victory against Romy Khoury. Riley Perkins swept Annika Ahlstrom (6-0, 6-0) at the No. 4 position.

In doubles, Marissa Light and Kate Walsh won No. 1 doubles (6-1, 6-1) over Holly Garber and Ava Senger. At No. 2 doubles, Paige Hanson and Emily Clevidence were victorious (6-0, 6-0) over Jessica Tan and Grace Zhang. Leah Plourd and Aidyn Bussan defeated Amelia Urbik and Kate Bucklin (6-1, 6-0) to win No. 3.

Tags

Recommended for you