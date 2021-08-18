Cottage Grove Firemen ends season with loss to Monona

The Cottage Grove Firemen wrapped up the Home Talent season with a 4-3 loss to the Monona Braves on Sunday, Aug. 22.
“We didn’t give up. We kept fighting...What’s killed us all season was we don’t play a full game,” said Firemen manager Bob Blakley. “It was nice our guys didn’t quit and we fought back in the eighth inning, but we also can’t score until the eighth inning, and you don’t put yourself in a good position doing that.”
A three-run first inning by Monona put Cottage Grove in a 3-0 hole early. In the top of the second, Graham Schroeder-Gasser led off with a double, but was stranded at second base after three straight outs. In the fourth, Paul Patten hit a lead-off single, but was also left on-base.
While the offense could not find its rhythm, Garret Kurtz kept the Firemen in the game with his pitching. After giving up three runs in the first and one in the second, Kurtz pitched shut-out baseball for four-straight innings.
In the bottom of the fifth, Kurtz got out of a jam with runners on first and third and nobody out, after a pop-up and a double play. In the sixth, Kurtz left a runner stranded in scoring position after recording a strikeout.
Kurtz pitched six innings, striking out seven in the loss.
“It just took him a couple of innings to get settled in, but once he got settled in he was painting the corners, his off-speed pitch was working and he was keeping them off balance,” said Blakley.
Paul Patten
Paul Patten hits a single to right field in Cottage Grove’s 4-3 loss to Monona on Sunday, Aug. 15. Patten went three for five at the plate in …
In the top of the seventh, Mitch Kelsey led off with a double, and a one-out walk by Tristen Herber gave the Firemen a chance to rally. Back-to-back strikeouts killed that chance, however, leaving Cottage Grove behind 4-0.
In the bottom of the seventh, Jordan Gomez came in for relief and kept the Braves offense at bay. Gomez was helped by Pete Strommen’s sliding catch in center field.
The Firemen finally broke through in the top of the eighth with two runs. After Patten reached base on a single, Schroeder-Gasser nearly hit the ball out of the park, but it flew out to the warning track.
Cottage Grove continued hitting the ball hard in the eighth after Dan Karlin-Kamin hit a single. Kelsey came up with two outs and hit a two-run double to cut the Monona lead in half.
After Monona went quietly in the eighth, Cottage Grove was within striking distance in the ninth. Two quick outs put pressure on the Firemen, but after Strommen was hit by a pitch, Patten doubled down the left-field line, scoring Strommen and cutting the lead to 4-3. In the end, a strikeout left the tying run in scoring position and ended the game at 4-3.
At the plate, Patten went three for five with a double. Schroeder-Gasser went two for five with a double, and Kelsey added two doubles on two RBIs.
Cottage Grove ends its season with a record of 5-7 on the year.