Monona Grove softball defeats Edgewood and Monroe

Senior Harper Mayfield recorded four RBIs in a Monona Grove softball 8-1 victory over Monroe on Tuesday, April 12.
Senior Karlie McKenzie hit a two-run single in the second inning, scoring Mayfield and junior Dani Lucey. After Monroe cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the frame, MG expanded its lead to 4-1 with a two-run Mayfield single that scored junior Liz Priebusch and sophomore Jenaya Perez in the top of the third.
In the top of the sixth, Mayfield hit another two-run single that plated Perez and sophomore Bree Loushine. Mayfield then scored on an RBI single from freshman Cathryn Zegadlo, pushing the lead to 7-1.
Monona Grove took an 8-1 lead in the seventh when Mayfield reached base on an error that scored Perez. On the mound, McKenzie pitched a complete game, striking out 10 on three hits.
Holding Edgewood to just one hit, the Silver Eagles defeated the Crusaders 14-4 on Tuesday, April 12.
Junior Lindsey Ritzema hit a two-run single in the bottom of the first inning, scoring senior Harper Mayfield and sophomore Bree Loushine. After an RBI ground-out by freshman Cathryn Zegadlo, junior Liz Priebusch smacked an RBI double, putting the Silver Eagles up 4-0 after the first.
In a five-run second inning, Loushine drove in a run on a bunt, senior Paige Hanson drove in a run on a ground-out, Ritzema and Zegadlo both hit RBI singles and Priebusch hit an RBI ground-out .
In the fifth, senior Zoey Darwin hit an RBI single, Mayfield doubled in a run and scored on a passed ball, Hanson hit an RBI single and senior Karlie McKenzie doubled in two runs for the mercy rule to be called.
Ritzema led the Silver Eagles with three RBIs, while Zegadlo and McKenzie each recorded two RBIs.