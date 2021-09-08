Bidding begins for potential public safety center in Monona

The city of Monona is making headway on plans for a new home to its fire and police departments.
A bidding process, also known as a Request for Proposals (RFP), opened Aug. 24 for “Public Safety Facility Planning Services,” the city’s website says.
Monona City Administrator Bryan Gadow said the city is seeking a firm to conduct a feasibility study on the proposed site of a new public safety center, and collecting bids for that work now.
That proposed site is the current location of the Monona Fire and EMS garage and parking lot at 5211 Schluter Road.
Gadow said an architectural feasibility study will be vital in determining if building a new public safety center is practical on the site.
“We’re asking firms to provide some assistance to us to analyze the site,” he said. “That would include an analysis of how the massing of the new building could be located on the site, as well as technical or engineering issues that we would need to address.”
He estimated the cost of the study could be anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000, though exact figures won’t be known until the RFP period closes on Sept. 24.
To conduct the analysis, Gadow said the selected firm will likely take a look at the soil and slope of the property, to determine how and and if a new building could be constructed there.
The city hopes to have the feasibility analysis completed by the end of this year or early 2022, at which point they would seek a second consultant for design services in mid to late 2022.
Gadow said the design process can typically take up to one year, which would put “finishing touches” and an RFP for construction in 2023, with hopes to break ground by 2024 and have a completed project by 2025.
In the meantime, Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney Austin and Monona Fire Chief Jeremy McMullen are working to set up an open house, where the public can walk through the current police and fire stations and get a feel for why a new public safety center is a necessity for the city’s first responders.
Both chiefs have said they are quickly running out of space for their respective departments and are facing additional needs.