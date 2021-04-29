The city of Monona has named four finalists for its open police chief position.
Brian Chaney Austin, Sara Deuman, Patrick Hoey and James MacGillis were named the four finalists at the Monona Police and Fire Commission (PFC) meeting on Wednesday.
These four candidates will be interviewed by the PFC on May 10. Additionally, the PFC, consulting firm GovHR and the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development will host a virtual engagement event on May 6 at 6:30 p.m. where the public can hear from the candidates.
Visit mymonona.com/PFC for more information about the community input session.
The city of Monona provided the following background about each of the candidates:
Chaney Austin has worked for the city of Madison since 2002, and has served as the captain of police in traffic and specialized services since 2018. Previously, Chaney Austin was a sergeant in the department's gang unit (2014-2017) and patrol services unit (2010-2014). Chaney Austin has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Illinois State.
Deuman is the city's current interim chief. She has been with the Monona Police Department since 1997, having also served as lieutenant of detectives since 2008 and school resource officer from 2007 to 2008. She has a bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Hoey is the head of security at Hononegah Community High School in Rockton, Illinois. He was the police chief in South Beloit from 2017 to 2019, and worked at the Rockford, Illinois Police Department from 1987 to 2017. He has a bachelor's degree in law enforcement administration from Western Illinois University.
MacGillis is a retired captain of police at the Milwaukee Police Academy (2020-2021). He was a lieutenant and sergeant with the Milwaukee Police Department from 2009 to 2020. He has a master's degree in administrative leadership and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice administration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.