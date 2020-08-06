To the editor,
I really appreciate the Herald-Independent running a complete coverage article on the Pints and Politics picnic by the Republican Party of Dane County in Sun Prairie recently. Each candidate that was featured was well covered and allowed to share what they stand for. This is liberty in action, where people can peacefully gather and share their political views. Thank you again for such a fair article.
Richard Wood
Town of Cottage Grove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.