Monona will celebrate Juneteenth this week

The city of Monona will celebrate Juneteenth on Friday, June 18, with a community peace walk and ceremony.
Juneteenth is a holiday celebrating “the freedom and achievement of Black Americans,” a proclamation from the Monona City Council said.
The holiday marks the day when U.S. troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865, sent to free people who were still enslaved, more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, a press release from the city of Monona said.
Also known as “Emancipation Day” and “Freedom Day,” the holiday honors the end of slavery in the United States, and is considered to be the longest-running Black holiday, the release said. It’s typically celebrated on June 19.
The city of Monona will host a ceremony at 1 p.m. at Monona City Hall, 5211 Schluter Road, which will kick off with Monona’s Court Clerk Toya Harrell singing the first verse of the Black National Anthem.
After the anthem and a welcome statement, participants will join in a peace walk around Winnequah School and the pool, back to City Hall. A press release from the city said signs are encouraged and all are welcome.
Upon returning to City Hall after the peace walk, people will be invited to make remarks, the press release said, and the event will end by 2 p.m.
The event is meant “to show support for Black sisters and brothers who live in and around Monona,” a press release said.
For more information, contact the city at 608-222-2525.