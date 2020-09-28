Protests blocked the eastbound beltline highway Thursday night for several hours, police say.
Around 8:15 p.m. Thursday night, protesters stopped just east of South Towne Road on the beltline, blocking traffic with about 30 vehicles, police say. The Monona Police Department tweeted Thursday night urging people to avoid the area.
By 11:15 p.m., all lanes were opened up again, Police Chief Walter Ostrenga said.
The Monona Police Department's tweet was met with several replies to arrest the protesters. No arrests were made.
"We try to keep it as safe as possible for everyone. That includes the protestors and the people that are using the roads," Ostrenga said. We’re trying to avoid having accidents, we’re trying to avoid having problems. We want people to be able to voice their positions in a safe manner and go home safe at the end of the night."
There were also a couple of other protests throughout the week, with some gatherings last Saturday at City Hall and Tuesday on South Towne and Moorland Road, police said.
