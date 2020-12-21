Temperatures were low Saturday night, but that didn’t stop Monona resident Mona Thompson from raising spirits.
Early last week, Thompson said she took a shot in the dark when she posted on her local Nextdoor.com group looking for anyone who may be interested in social distanced caroling for the holidays.
Unsure of what the overall response would be, the post ended up corralling a group of 10 interested carolers, though six dropped out at the last minute.
Cancelling the event entirely was a thought that crossed her mind, Thompson said, but she decided to carry on nonetheless.
The four-person group met at the Monona Community Center, printed lyrics in hand, before making their way to Reynolds Assisted Living & Memory Care on Schluter Road and ending their performance cycle at Heritage Senior Living, just off Monona Drive.
Thompson said singing to the elderly community was a high priority when she organized the event.
“We seem to have forgotten them, because they’re tucked away quietly, not causing a stir,” she said.
Most have been tucked away in isolation since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic early in the year. Medical staff at Mayo Clinic said the risk of contracting severe symptoms of the virus increases significantly with age, with people aged 85 and older the most at risk.
According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), there were 409,997 reported cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes this year, with 81,790 resulting in death. These figures calculate out to a roughly 20% death rate for assisted living residents who contract COVID-19.
Add to that the mental and physical health risks that come from prolonged social isolation, leading psychologists are saying it’s impossible to ignore.
According to a study done by the American Psychological Association (APA), there is consequential evidence that social isolation and loneliness greatly increase the likelihood of premature death.
Thompson said she feels an obligation to older generations, not only due to their heightened health risks in the pandemic, but also for their longstanding contributions to the community.
“If you ever sit down to talk to them, they have some fabulous stories to tell,” Thompson said. “Some funny, some sad, but either way, you can see the pride in their eyes as they recall their life stories. They also have a plethora of wisdom for us, if we listen.”
While Thompson and the carolers were not allowed inside the nursing homes for health protection reasons, residents watched and listened from their windows as the group sang in the parking lot.
“With all the negativity in the world today, I truly believe we need to try to do a little something for someone else to put a smile on their face,” said Thompson. “You never know, your small act of kindness could be the only one they saw all day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.