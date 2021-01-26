The team didn’t finish first in any events, but the Monona Grove High School boys’ swimmers had some good finishes in a Jan. 23 virtual triangular meet against Verona and Sun Prairie.

Junior Cameron Tejeda, fresh off a victory in the 100-yard backstroke at the Jan. 16 dual meet at Waukesha North High School, had a second-place finish in the 200-individual medley with a time of 2:03.62, less than two seconds behind race winner James Werwie of Sun Prairie.

Tejeda also finished third, less than five seconds behind race winner Werwie, in the 500-freestyle. His finishing time was 5:07.08 with teammate Caleb Jondle taking fifth place.

Ethan Johnson grabbed fifth place in the 100-butterfly, Jondle was sixth in the 200-freestyle, Jonah Elfers ended sixth in the 50-freestyle, and John McAllister was also sixth in the 100-freestyle.

In the relay races, Alex Nelson, Blake Cook, Jack Burke and Sam Steenhagen took fourth for Monona Grove in the 200-freestyle relay and Jondle, Elfers, McAllister and Tejeda also secured fourth in the 400-freestyle relay. In the 200-medley relay, Tejeda, McAllister, Jondle and Eli Scott also swam to a fourth-place fnish.

