The team didn’t finish first in any events, but the Monona Grove High School boys’ swimmers had some good finishes in a Jan. 23 virtual triangular meet against Verona and Sun Prairie.
Junior Cameron Tejeda, fresh off a victory in the 100-yard backstroke at the Jan. 16 dual meet at Waukesha North High School, had a second-place finish in the 200-individual medley with a time of 2:03.62, less than two seconds behind race winner James Werwie of Sun Prairie.
Tejeda also finished third, less than five seconds behind race winner Werwie, in the 500-freestyle. His finishing time was 5:07.08 with teammate Caleb Jondle taking fifth place.
Ethan Johnson grabbed fifth place in the 100-butterfly, Jondle was sixth in the 200-freestyle, Jonah Elfers ended sixth in the 50-freestyle, and John McAllister was also sixth in the 100-freestyle.
In the relay races, Alex Nelson, Blake Cook, Jack Burke and Sam Steenhagen took fourth for Monona Grove in the 200-freestyle relay and Jondle, Elfers, McAllister and Tejeda also secured fourth in the 400-freestyle relay. In the 200-medley relay, Tejeda, McAllister, Jondle and Eli Scott also swam to a fourth-place fnish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.