The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office announced the name of the man whose body was discovered in Lake Monona last week, but officials are not releasing the cause of death.
The victim was identified as Christopher H. Blackmer, 39, of Madison.
At about 12:45 p.m. April 10, a passerby reported seeing what was believed to be a body in the water near Monona Terrace in the city of Madison.
A forensic autopsy was completed April 11 at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office. Additional testing is underway at this time.
This death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
