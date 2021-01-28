Perimeter shooting highlighted the Wednesday, Jan. 27 girls’ basketball game between Monona Grove and host Janesville Craig.
Unfortunately, Craig came away with a 73-62 overtime victory as MG suffered its third straight loss. Craig (9-6) had already played 14 regular season games, while MG (1-3) began its season Jan. 19 and was playing its fourth contest.
The teams combined for 20 3-point shots as Craig’s Ellie Magestro-Kennedy hit six of her team’s 11 threes and led all scorers with 23 points. Sophomore Taylor Moreau and junior Avery Poole both hit three of the Silver Eagles’ nine shots from the arc. Junior Emily Clevidence put in two and senior Halle Olson had one.
The Silver Eagles put up a very tough fight and overcame a 17-point deficit. Craig led 38-23 at halftime but MG won the second half 36-21 to tie the game and force overtime.
Magestro-Kennedy tallied the first five points in overtime as Craig outscored the Silver Eagles in the extra frame, 14-3.
Junior Avery Poole led Monona Grove with 19 points, Moreau had 12 and Clevidence scored 10. Senior Peighton Nelson had 8 points.
The Silver Eagles hit just 7-of-15 from the free-throw line, and Craig made 20-of-30 attempts.
