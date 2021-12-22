Car dealership eyed for Femrite Drive

A Monona man wants to bring a new car dealership to Femrite Drive.
Joel Duensing, a former volunteer firefighter with Monona Fire and EMS, presented plans for the dealership to Monona’s plan commission Dec. 13. If approved, the car retailer would sit at 915 Femrite Drive, previously home to Treasure Mart, nestled between Menard’s and the Monona Dog Park.
“Monona is… underserved as far as vehicle sales,” Duensing said. “It’s the perfect spot.”
Though, he said it wouldn’t be a typical car dealership with a vast lot of vehicles and giant inflatables out front. Duensing estimates he’d average around one in-person customer per day and roughly 10 car sales per month, adding that most of his customer traffic would take place online.
“To say the internet has changed car sales would be 20 years late,” Duensing told plan commissioners Monday.
In addition to selling cars, Duensing also hopes to restore retired military vehicles at the site.
At Monday’s meeting, nine Monona residents wrote public comment — all in opposition to the dealership. A number that Plan Commissioner Chris Homburg described as “a lot” when compared to the amount of public comment the commission typically sees.
Among concerns expressed by residents Monday was the dealership’s proposed business hours of 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week. Monona resident Jo Anderson described the hours as “unreasonable,” saying noise from a car business that late at night could bother the surrounding residential area.
Yet, Duensing said those hours aren’t set in stone, and he’s open to working with the city on it, but that he “asked for what I thought was a reasonable amount of time.”
Duensing pointed out that his proposed hours aren’t much different from neighboring Menard’s which, pre-COVID, was typically open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., but now closes at 9 p.m.
Increased traffic was another concern brought by residents.
“There can… be little doubt that there will be additional cars parked on Femrite Drive, combined with the relatively busy street that carries traffic to Menard’s and is a bypass on the way to… Monona Drive,” wrote resident Gert Hohenwarter.
“There is already a good amount of traffic on Femrite Drive, which includes people going to shop at Menard’s, a dog park, an automotive repair shop… and a few other businesses,” added resident Georgia Manning.
But Duensing said residents need not worry about an increase in traffic should his dealership be approved for business.
“I can’t think of any retail business that could be in that location that would generate less traffic than I would,” he said. “I won’t be generating the traffic that it might be imagined I would be.”
A few residents who live near the proposed site also raised concerns about their property values, saying they worry the car dealership may decrease the value of their home.
Duensing said he doesn’t believe that should be a concern for those who live in the area.
“I can’t imagine that a car dealership is going to have any sizable impact on their property values,” he said.
Lastly, residents said Monday that the dealership may not mesh well with the overall location.
“This proposed business does not fit in with the surrounding street area,” wrote Monona resident Pat Franklin. “Which includes Seventh Day Adventist Church, Three Angels School, Edna Taylor Conservancy [and] Springs of Hope Church.”
Resident Sam Sholl wrote something similar.
“I would like to remind the planning commission that there are a number of properties surrounding the establishment… that are quite scenic,” said Sholl. “The impact of any changes to [915 Femrite Drive] could potentially impact the value, usefulness and enjoyment of the surrounding properties.”
Though, Duensing had a response to that as well.
“The building… is commercially zoned, next door is an auto repair business that’s commercial, next door to that is a dumpster business that’s also commercial and next door to that is Menard’s,” Duensing said. “It’s unfortunate if [residents] wanted a different view, but the reality is they purchased condos exactly across the street from a row of commercial buildings, and to try to prevent business from happening there because they don’t want it… it seems a little bit unreasonable.”
Plan Commissioner Brian Holmquist said the proposed dealership “is next to some other compatible businesses.”
Homburg, though, said he sees where the residential neighbors are coming from.
“I understand the people in the condos being a little nervous, because although they’re not right across from [the site], if you look at their windows, they all look right there,” Homburg said. “They live there [and] they have a stake in what happens in the neighborhood.”
Following Monday’s meeting and feedback, Duensing will need to return to the plan commission again before his plans for a car dealership can be approved.
You can view Duensing’s presentation to the commission here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pmiTZHOKL0.