Monona Grove boys basketball loses to Milton, Kingdom Prep Lutheran

Monona Grove's 15 first-half turnovers dug the Silver Eagles into too far of a hole against Kingdom Prep Lutheran, losing 67-60 on Friday, Jan. 14.
Senior guard Jordan Hibner returned from injury, leading the Silver Eagles (5-9 overall, 1-6 conference) with 19 points. Junior guard Max Weise added 10 points.
Kingdom Prep Lutheran (5-10) was led by Malik Grandberry and Qi’Andre Washington, who each scored 19 points.
Kingdom Prep Lutheran 67, Monona Grove 60
Kingdom Prep 32 35 — 67
Monona Grove 24 36 — 60
Kingdom Prep (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Grandberry 6, 7-10, 19, Washington 7, 5-5, 19, Cook 3, 5-6, 12, Cunningham 3, 0-0, 7, Wilder 2, 0-0, 4, Pendleton 1, 1-2, 3, Wright 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 21, 18-22, 67.
Monona Grove (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Hibner 7, 2-2, 19, Weise 4, 0-0, 10, E. Erb 4, 0-2, 8, Thomas 2, 2-4, 6, Toijala 2, 0-0, 6, Inda 2, 1-6, 5, Gramann 2, 0-0, 4, Otto 0, 0-2, 0. Totals 23, 5-16, 60.
Three pointers — Kingdom Prep 2 (Cook, Cunningham), Monona Grove 7 (Hibner 3, Weise 2, Toijala 2).
Total fouls — Kingdom Prep 13, Monona Grove 15.
Milton 72
Monona Grove 65
Battling back from a 12-point first-half deficit on Tuesday, Jan. 11, the Silver Eagles could not complete the comeback against the Milton Redhawks, losing 65-72.
“We’re climbing that mountain right now and we’re getting pretty close to the top where we can bust through that door and get the prize of a win,” said Monona Grove head coach Dan Zweifel. “The last two games, we’ve been right there until the end… and we just haven’t been able to get that one key stop.”
Senior forward Anthony Thomas opened the game with a drive to the hoop, finishing with a layup. Milton (11-2) then took control of the game, racing out to a 16-4 lead, and forcing a Monona Grove timeout.
After the timeout, the Monona Grove offense began firing as sophomore guard Isaiah Erb scored a bucket and sophomore guard Emmett Toijala hit a 3-pointer.
“We rely a lot on our sophomores for scoring, and that’s not always ideal, but they way it’s working out this year...they’ve been able to make some shots,” said Zweifel.
Senior forward Jalen Wendricks splashed a 3-pointer after a grueling defensive possession, cutting into the 19-12 deficit with 10 minutes left in the half. Junior guard Cole Inda finished a layup and a basket by senior forward Rylan Bahr made the score 21-18 in favor of Milton. With under seven minutes left in the first half, senior forward Kyan Gramann converted a hook shot and Bahr hit a 3-pointer, trimming the Milton lead to 29-25.
“We got some big contributions from Cole Inda, who played really well off the bench tonight, and Kyan Gramann had a nice game tonight too off the bench,” said Zweifel.
A couple of Milton free throws padded its lead to 38-31 entering the half. Milton pushed the lead to 43-31 at the start of the second half, forcing an MG timeout.
The Silver Eagles battled back. Junior guard Joe Otto scored a basket with 13 minutes left to bring the lead within two points. However, a 6-0 run by Milton stretched the lead back out to 44-52. Monona Grove responded with a 5-0 run, capped off by a 3-pointer from junior guard Max Weise, forcing a Milton timeout with 9:40 left.
Milton stretched its lead to 59-49 after a couple of trips to the free-throw line. However, Toijala got on a roll, converting two 3-pointers, and along with an Inda fade-away jumper, the Silver Eagles were within three with four minutes to play.
Bleeding the clock, the Redhawks stretched the floor on the next offensive possession, burning more than two minutes of time off the clock before Matthew Kirk converted an offensive put-back after a miss. That put Milton up 66-61.
Not going away quietly, Gramann hit a 3-pointer with under a minute left, bringing the Silver Eagles within two again, firing up the crowd. After getting fouled, Ayden Goll of Milton converted both free throw attempts and a Monona Grove turnover on the next offensive possession put an end to the comeback bid as Monona Grove fell 72-65.
“We’re really close, we just got to clean up a couple of things and these guys are going to have success,” said Zweifel.
Toijala finished the night with three 3’s, scoring 12 points. Inda also reached double figures with 10 points scored.
Milton 72, Monona Grove 65
Milton 38 34 — 72
MG 31 34 — 65
Milton (fg, ft-ft, tp) — A. Goll 4, 11-11, 21, Kirk 8, 3-7, 20, Campion 4, 5-8, 15, Ruppe 6, 0-0, 14, Jenson 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 23, 19-26, 72.
Monona Grove (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Toijala 3, 3-4, 12, Inda 5, 0-0, 10, E. Erb 4, 0-1, 8, Wendricks 3, 0-0, 8, Gramann 2, 2-2, 7, Otto 3, 0-0, 6, Thomas 1, 3-4, 5, Bahr 2, 0-0, 5, Rivera 1, 0-0, 2, I. Erb 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 25, 8-11, 65.
Three pointers — Milton 9 (Ruppe 4, Goll 2, Campion 2, Kirk), Monona Grove 7 (Toijala 3, Wendricks 2, Bahr, Gramann).