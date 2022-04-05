 Skip to main content
MONONA GROVE BOYS GOLF

Jacob Frederickson and Jordan Hibner among many Monona Grove boys golfers that return

Jacob Frederickson
Monona Grove senior Jacob Frederickson returns after competing as the No. 1 golfer last season.

The Monona Grove boys golf team should be a talented bunch.

The only thing that has deterred the Silver Eagles so far has been the cold, wet spring that has influenced the team’s practices.

“You do a lot of short-game work around the putting green, chipping and things like that and we were able to get out to the driving range and hit a few balls,” said head coach Daniel Zweifel. “The toughest part in the first couple of days was keeping the hands warm.”

After qualifying for sectionals last season, Monona Grove returns a wealth of talent from that roster, including senior Jacob Frederickson, an Edgewood college commit, who finished tied for 12th at sectionals last season, and was the Badger-South Conference Player of the Year.

“We’re looking for him to have a good run again this year. The Player of the Year from the Badger-North is back for Waunakee and Jacob is the player from the South, so that’ll be an interesting matchup the whole year to see how those two compete against each other,” said Zweifel.

Zweifel said the team is returning a lot of varsity experience this season, including senior Jordan Hibner and senior Mitchell Hackell, the No. 3 and No. 4 golfers from last season. Hibner finished tied for third overall at the Portage Regional, and Hackell tied for eighth overall at regionals.

Freshman Noah Frederickson, ranked 12th in the state for the class of 2025, will also be a key contributor for the Silver Eagles. Zweifel is also looking at five other golfers that could play in varsity meets.

“We always hope to have seven or eight guys that can compete for varsity spots on a weekly basis and we have that this year,” said Zweifel.

The golf team opens the season at 2 p.m. at the Lake Koshkonong Mounds Country Club in Fort Atkinson on Thursday, April 7.

