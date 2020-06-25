Monona police responded to a report of shots fired in a stairwell of the AmericInn Hotel, 101 W. Broadway, at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday, June 24.
Initial reports indicated the suspect fled the scene on foot heading toward West Broadway. Officers responded to the scene and searched the area for the suspect and victim.
An investigation determined a strong armed robbery had occurred. When the victim attempted to recover his property, a single shot was fired. Officers located a single shell casing in a stairwell but confirmed no one was struck by the bullet.
This investigation is still ongoing and the hotel has re-opened.
“We believe the subjects involved are known to each other and there is no danger to the general public,” Police Chief Walter Ostrenga said.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Monona Police Department at 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at 266-6014 or text “MONONA” followed by your information to 847411 (TIP411).
