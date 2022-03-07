 Skip to main content
Monona Grove boys basketball eliminated by Oregon

  • Updated

While the Silver Eagles may not have pulled off an upset of the two-seeded Panthers, the Monona Grove boys basketball team gave Oregon everything they could handle on Friday, March 4.

Junior guard Johnny Bittner converted a 3-point play and sophomore guard Emmett Toijala took a steal in for a layup, to put the Silver Eagles ahead 29-23 with three minutes left in the first half. However, Oregon closed the period on a 10-2 run, taking a 33-31 lead into halftime.

The Panthers opened the second half on a 10-1 run before the Silver Eagles cut the lead to 44-39 with under 10 minutes left. That would be the closest MG would get to Oregon (22-4) as the Panthers pulled away, going on a 33-11 run to close out the game and come away with a 77-50 victory.

Oregon would knock off Stoughton to win its regional and advance to sectionals.

Monona Grove ends its season with a record of 6-20. The seniors graduating from the program are Anthony Thomas, Jordan Hibner, Elliott Erb, Kyan Gramann, Jacob Anderson, Jalen Wendricks, Jordan Davis-Troller and Ryan Bahr.

Oregon 77, Monona Grove 50

Monona Grove 31 19 — 50

Oregon 33 44 — 77

Monona Grove (fg ft-ft tp) — Thomas 3 0-0 7, Rivera 3 0-0 6, Hibner 2 6-8 10, I. Erb 1 0-0 3, Otto 1 0-0 2, E. Erb 2 0-0 4, Bittner 3 2-2 8, Gramann 1 0-0 2, Anderson 0 1-2 1, Toijala 3 0-0 7. Totals 19 9-12 50.

Oregon (fg ft-ft tp) — Bry. Kerns 1 0-0 3, Bra. Kerns 2 0-0 5, Panzer 10 4-4 26, Kessenich 1 1-2 3, McCorkle 1 0-0 2, D. Bush 4 3-6 14, Miles 2 1-1 5, Schoenecker 6 2-2 14, Rulseh 1 1-1 3, Brockman 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 12-16 77.

Three pointers — Oregon 7 (Bush 3, Paner 2, Bra. Kerns, Bry. Kerns), Monona Grove 3 (Thomas, I. Erb, Toijala).

Total fouls — Oregon 13, Monona Grove 14.

