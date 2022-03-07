Monona Grove boys basketball eliminated by Oregon

While the Silver Eagles may not have pulled off an upset of the two-seeded Panthers, the Monona Grove boys basketball team gave Oregon everything they could handle on Friday, March 4.
Junior guard Johnny Bittner converted a 3-point play and sophomore guard Emmett Toijala took a steal in for a layup, to put the Silver Eagles ahead 29-23 with three minutes left in the first half. However, Oregon closed the period on a 10-2 run, taking a 33-31 lead into halftime.
The Panthers opened the second half on a 10-1 run before the Silver Eagles cut the lead to 44-39 with under 10 minutes left. That would be the closest MG would get to Oregon (22-4) as the Panthers pulled away, going on a 33-11 run to close out the game and come away with a 77-50 victory.
Oregon would knock off Stoughton to win its regional and advance to sectionals.
Monona Grove ends its season with a record of 6-20. The seniors graduating from the program are Anthony Thomas, Jordan Hibner, Elliott Erb, Kyan Gramann, Jacob Anderson, Jalen Wendricks, Jordan Davis-Troller and Ryan Bahr.
Oregon 77, Monona Grove 50
Monona Grove 31 19 — 50
Oregon 33 44 — 77
Monona Grove (fg ft-ft tp) — Thomas 3 0-0 7, Rivera 3 0-0 6, Hibner 2 6-8 10, I. Erb 1 0-0 3, Otto 1 0-0 2, E. Erb 2 0-0 4, Bittner 3 2-2 8, Gramann 1 0-0 2, Anderson 0 1-2 1, Toijala 3 0-0 7. Totals 19 9-12 50.