A town of Cottage Grove broadband expansion project is one of 124 applicants for state broadband expansion grants.
UpNetWI, LLC, a telecommunications provider, requested $86,609 in grant funding for a proposed broadband expansion project, a public-private joint venture arrangement between the town of Cottage Grove and UpNetWI.
“The project involves running a single-mode, 24-strand fiber optic cable along Vilas Hope Road, South Hope Road, County Road AB, Femrite Drive, and several roads connected to them,” according to the grant application filed by UpNetWI. It would improve internet access for 81 households and five businesses, according to the application.
Funded through the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC), the State Broadband Expansion Grants program was established to fund projects that will bring high-speed internet access to rural, underserved locations.
This is the second round of funding the program has announced this year, with PSC officials reporting a total of 124 applicants requesting more than $62 million in funding.
Applications were made available on Sept. 1 and closed on Dec. 1. It is expected that PSC will announce the grant recipients by spring of 2021. In the previous round of funding, PSC received 143 applications but only selected 72 to receive portions of the grant money.
“We hear from folks around the state about the need for access to high-speed internet. COVID-19 has underscored this demand and the need to continue to support broadband grant funding, as well as all other alternatives to get people connected,” said Gov. Tony Evers in a statement. “Our investments are connecting people, but the demand for funding is clearly outpacing supply, so we look forward to continuing our work to expand access to broadband across Wisconsin.”
