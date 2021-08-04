Warning signs, rope installed at San Damiano burial mounds as the parcel's future remains uncertain

Suspected Native American burial mounds on Monona’s San Damiano property have been cordoned off with rope and laminated signs, as city officials continue to examine the future of the property.
The rope and signs went up at the 4123 Monona Drive property just two weeks after the idea was discussed at a July 14 meeting of the city’s landmarks commission. The city closed on the $8.6 million former friary on June 1.
City Alder and Landmarks Commission Chair Kristie Goforth said the installation of warning signs around the postulated mounds has been a long time coming.
Both Goforth and a citizen making public comment at the July 14 landmarks commission meeting said they’ve witnessed spectators climbing on the suspected burial site, some allowing pets to defecate there.
“It’s just a matter of respect and education,” said Goforth, who is of Ojibwe descent. “I feel like [the signs] are something we should consider at all Monona parks… it’s a great educational opportunity for the city to take on.”
According to Wisconsin First Nations, a resource guide for Native education in Wisconsin, earth mounds within the Native American culture, sometimes known as effigy mounds, were often used as platforms to bury honored members of society.
Nearly 80% of the Monona area’s Native mounds have been destroyed, mainly due to improper maintenance, residential expansion and people being unaware of the mounds’ location and important history, the city’s website says.
Bill Quackenbush, a tribal historic preservation officer for the Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin, said the state has a long history with a lack of proper acknowledgement and care for Native burial mounds.
Bill Quackenbush
Bill Quackenbush, historic preservation officer with the Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin, discusses the history of Native mounds at the San Damia…
“This has been indicative of what has occurred throughout the ancestral areas of the Ho-Chunk,” Quackenbush said. “It has been estimated some 20,000 mounds once existed throughout the state of Wisconsin, but now only approximately a quarter of these remain, and even fewer which have been either purposely looted or truncated in some way.”
It’s long been speculated that the mounds at San Damiano are part of the larger Monona Drive Burial Group, a grouping of Native American burial mounds that were verified in the 1800s when local archeologist and mound surveyor Theodore Hayes Lewis recorded the presence of 26 Native mounds between Lake Monona and Bainbridge Street, the San Damiano webpage says.
As the city works to decide what they want to do with the historic site now that they own it, President of Friends of San Damiano (FOSD) and former City Alder Andrew Kitslaar said an updated archeological survey will be conducted on the property to either reconfirm or dispute Lewis’ more than 200-year-old findings.
FOSD has yet to make an official hire for the archeological survey, though Kitslaar said with updated technology, the new survey will likely be more precise than the one conducted in the 1800s.
“As far as I understand it, with the technology of this new survey, it will be much more accurate than the last one,” said Kitslaar. “This one is more comprehensive and... will give a better definition of where the mounds exactly are.”
San Damiano
Monona Mayor Mary O’Connor and former City Alder Andrew Kitslaar admire the San Damiano property on a rainy day in May 2021.
Goforth said she plans on advocating for more permanent signage around the mounds once the updated archaeological study confirms their exact perimeter.
Kitslaar also said that, as far as potential site developments go, a confirmation of the exact perimeter of the mounds will then dictate what the city can and cannot do with the site.
“There’s an idea of having a walking path around the property, for example, so if we were to plan that path for a certain location, but then find out it interferes with the burial site, we’d have to rethink that,” he said.
Although there’s not yet a specific timeline for the archeological study, Kitslaar said FOSD and the city are currently working on establishing a steering committee to guide decisions on what will become of the property under city ownership.
Appointments to the committee will be discussed at an Aug. 16 city council meeting, Kitslaar confirmed. He said one of the committee’s first orders of business will be a bidding process, or Request for Proposals (RFP), to hire a professional facilitator to guide them in the master planning process.
“We are going to hire, through donations, a facilitator to get the steering committee up and running, which will hopefully be somebody who’s done work like this with municipalities in the past,” Kitslaar said. “We really want to make sure that we’re going in the right direction.”
For those who have questions about San Damiano and its future in Monona, Kitslaar said he recommends stopping by the property for a look around.
“What I tell a lot of people who ask what’s going on with the property, I really encourage them to get out on the property,” Kitslaar said. “Walk around, check things out, and experience the property firsthand.”
For those who do stop by the property, Quackenbush emphasized the need to be mindful of the long-suspected burial mounds.
Some of the main rules of etiquette for the mounds include maintaining a five foot buffer around the mounds, keeping pets off the mounds, and avoiding walking on the mounds. A more detailed explanation on the respect and preservation of the mounds can be found on the city’s website at https://www.mymonona.com/1184/Burial-Mounds-ManagementEtiquette.
“We often say that even though the soil has been destroyed and the visual aspects of those earth mounds are long gone… that doesn’t delay the fact that our ancestors are buried in and amongst these areas,” said Quackenbush. “They’re just as important today as they were back when they were placed there.”