Monona Grove girls golf loses to Milton, 10th at Crusade Fore a Cure

Josie Gennerman hits a shot at the best ball event in Milton. Gennerman shot a 51 in Monona Grove’s match loss to Milton on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Monona Grove earned a 10th-place finish at the Crusade Fore a Cure five-player scramble at Maple Bluff Country Club on Monday, Aug. 30.
As a team, the Silver Eagles shot a 37 on the front-nine, and a 34 on the back nine, ending the day with a 71 for the team tally.
Although Middleton won the event with a team score of 60, the big winner was breast cancer research. The 27-team event raised $27,535 for research at the UW-Carbone Cancer Center. Monona Grove raised $1,500 as a team for fundraising efforts.
Milton 187
Monona Grove 208
The Silver Eagles lost a match 187 to 208 to the Milton Redhawks at Oak Ridge on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Lauren Reed shot the lowest for Monona Grove, scoring a 50 on the back nine. Reed earned a par on the 11th hole.
Alex Hayes and Josie Gennerman both carded a 51 for the round. Hayes scored a par on the 10th hole.
Kaylee Powers shot par on the 14th hole, ending the round with a 56. Brianna McCosky’s score of 70 was not used in the team tally.
Molly Jaeggi of Milton earned medalist honors with a score of 39 for the round.