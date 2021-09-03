You are the owner of this article.
MONONA GROVE GIRLS GOLF

Monona Grove girls golf loses to Milton, 10th at Crusade Fore a Cure

  • 1 min to read
Josie Gennerman

Josie Gennerman hits a shot at the best ball event in Milton. Gennerman shot a 51 in Monona Grove’s match loss to Milton on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Monona Grove earned a 10th-place finish at the Crusade Fore a Cure five-player scramble at Maple Bluff Country Club on Monday, Aug. 30.

As a team, the Silver Eagles shot a 37 on the front-nine, and a 34 on the back nine, ending the day with a 71 for the team tally.

Although Middleton won the event with a team score of 60, the big winner was breast cancer research. The 27-team event raised $27,535 for research at the UW-Carbone Cancer Center. Monona Grove raised $1,500 as a team for fundraising efforts.

Milton 187

Monona Grove 208

The Silver Eagles lost a match 187 to 208 to the Milton Redhawks at Oak Ridge on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Lauren Reed shot the lowest for Monona Grove, scoring a 50 on the back nine. Reed earned a par on the 11th hole.

Alex Hayes and Josie Gennerman both carded a 51 for the round. Hayes scored a par on the 10th hole.

Kaylee Powers shot par on the 14th hole, ending the round with a 56. Brianna McCosky’s score of 70 was not used in the team tally.

Molly Jaeggi of Milton earned medalist honors with a score of 39 for the round.

