Monona Grove softball defeated by Edgewood, win Badger South Conference

Although Monona Grove fell to Edgewood 7-4, the Silver Eagles celebrated clinching the Badger South Conference title.
After three runs in the first and one in the second, Edgewood sprinted out to an early 4-0 lead. Monona Grove responded with a run in the third inning, cutting the deficit to 4-1.
The Crusaders responded with a run in the third and two runs in the fifth innings to take a 7-1 lead. A late MG rally saw the Silver Eagles push across a run in the sixth and add two runs in the seventh, making the final 7-4.
Paige Hanson had two RBIs in the game, while Dani Lucey and Emma Lee both knocked in a run. Claire Zegadlo had two hits at the plate in the Silver Eagles’ loss.
Karlie McKenzie pitched five and a third of an inning for the Silver Eagles. Lily Ring pitched the remaining two-thirds of the sixth inning, recording a strikeout.
Monona Grove 5
Oregon 7
The Silver Eagles softball team almost erased an early deficit, but fell short of catching Oregon in a Thursday, June 3 7-5 loss.
Monona Grove took an early 2-0 lead after the top of the second inning. Oregon cut the lead to one in the bottom of the frame, then scored three runs in the fourth to take a 4-2 lead over the Silver Eagles.
Oregon added three more insurance runs in the sixth to stretch the lead to 7-2. The Silver Eagles put up a fight in the seventh, scoring three runs, but lost 7-5.
Emma Lee had four RBIs on three hits. Avery Gerothanas and Bree Loushine each had two hits at the plate for the Silver Eagles.
Karlie McKenzie pitched a complete game, striking out seven in the loss.
Monona Grove 12
Stoughton 2
Monona Grove crushed Stoughton 12-2 on Tuesday, June 1.
The Silver Eagles scored three runs in the first inning and one in the second to take a 4-0 lead. After Stoughton added two runs in the bottom of the second, MG used a five-run third inning to pull ahead 9-2.
Monona Grove added a run in the fourth, fifth and seventh inning to win 12-2.
The Silver Eagles’ offense was led by Emma Lee, who drove in six runs on three hits in the victory. Paige Hanson had four RBIs on three hits, and Harper Mayfield recorded three hits as well.
Karlie McKenzie pitched a complete game for the Silver Eagles. McKenzie gave up two runs on seven hits, but fanned seven Vikings in the win.