The Monona Senior Center has suspended all in-person programming through the end of December.

Foot care clinics and chair massage appointments for this week have been canceled.

The center will still offer a variety of virtual programs to offer socialization and enrichment:

Zoom Tai Chi – Monday, Nov. 23rd at 11:00 a.m. Tai Chis Balance is a body-mind-spirit experience offered by certified Tai Chi instructor, Jody Curley, featuring Tai Chi and Qigong movements and breathing practices for balance.

Zoom Mindful Movement – Tuesday, Nov. 24th at 10:00 a.m. Mindful Movement is a gentle movement class designed for all ability levels, allowing you to find your own pace and intensity.

Call (608)-222-3415 and leave your e-mail address to receive the Zoom invite and login.

Senior Center offices will be closed Nov. 26 and 27 to observe Thanksgiving.

