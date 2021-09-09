Monona Braves earn must-win victory in championship tournament

The Monona Braves came out swinging with an 18-9 must-win victory over the Belleville Raiders on Sunday, Aug. 5.
“The team was definitely motivated with our backs up against the wall this week,” said Monona Braves manager Vince Schmitz.
Schmitz said the team was also motivated by the Home Talent League board allowing players on Belleville, who were ejected from their previous playoff game, to play in the contest. Schmitz said that in previous playoffs, an ejected player would have to sit out the rest of the season.
“We used that as motivation to put the bat on the ball today, and prove it with our play as opposed to our mouths,” he said.
A two-run top of the first inning by Belleville put Monona in a hole early. However, wild pitching by the Raiders gave the Braves an opportunity. Taylor Carlson and Kian O’Brien drew walks and Kyle McHugh loaded the bases after getting hit by a pitch. Schmitz drove in Carlson on a sacrifice fly and after Casey Seelow was hit by a pitch, Beau Goff drove in a pair on a single to give Monona a 3-2 lead.
Belleville took back the lead with three runs in the second, aided by a two-run double. Monona responded loudly in the bottom of the frame, as Taylor Carlson cracked a home-run to center. The Braves added three more runs with Seelow driving in a run on a walk, and Goff hitting another two-run single. Monona went up 7-5.
After holding Belleville scoreless, Monona extended its lead to 11-5 in the third. McHugh launched a no-doubt three-run homer, and Jordan Carlson drove in a run on an infield single.
Zac Najacht took over on the mound for Corey Schmidt in the fourth, giving up a run on an RBI double. However, the Monona offense would not rest, adding three more in the bottom of the frame after McHugh hit another three-run home run that got pushed out by the strong breeze going to left field.
“Corey battled through three innings. He was a bulldog on the mound and again, we’re lucky to have depth in the pitcher’s spot with Zac to come in and shut them down for the rest of the game,” said Schmitz.
Belleville added a pair in the fifth, but Monona got out of the jam after Schmitz scaled the first-base line fence to catch a foul ball from going out of play to get the third out. The Braves responded with a run of their own after Shawn Held hit an RBI double, pushing the lead to 15-8.
In the bottom of the seventh, Taylor Carlson and Schmitz had RBI singles, increasing the Monona lead to 17-8. A run by Belleville in the top of the eighth would be matched by a Monona run. An RBI single by Taylor Carlson pushed the lead to 18-9, keeping the Braves championship hopes alive.
Goff finished the game two for six with four RBIs, while McHugh went three for four with two home runs and six RBIs. Najacht pitched six innings, giving up four runs, and striking out four Raiders.
Next week, Monona (1-1) will travel to Sauk Prairie (1-1) to face the Twins. The Braves will need a win, along with a Stoughton loss against Belleville, to force a tie-breaker game against Stoughton.