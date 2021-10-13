East-side veteran tackles logistics during Iraq war

Natalie Isensee, U.S. Marine Corps captain, devoted her service to supporting soldiers fighting on the front lines.
While deployed during the Iraq war in the early 2000s, Isensee was a logistics officer. She was responsible for coordinating the movements of people and vehicles, and making sure supplies got where they were needed.
“Everything we did was for...the Marines and the soldiers that were engaged in the fight,” Isensee said. “It’s a good place to be, helping keep people in the fight.”
Growing up in New Berlin, Isensee graduated from high school in 1996 and joined the Army Reserves that year. She served in the Army ROTC for a year and a half while attending college, before switching to the Marine Corps.
Isensee attended Officer Candidate School in 1998 and 1999, and graduated from UW-Madison in 2000. She was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 2000, was later promoted to captain and spent five years on active duty.
Isensee said that because she joined the Marines during peacetime, it wasn’t guaranteed that she would deploy. But the Sept. 11 attack changed that.
“Everything changed, for all of us,” she said. “At that point I think we knew we were probably going to war.”
“In my experience, Marines don’t join the Marine Corps to stay home, and I didn’t join the Marine Corps to stay home either,” Isensee added.
Isensee was deployed to Kuwait and Iraq in 2003, participating in the ground invasion of Iraq.
Isensee said she remembers sitting at the border between Kuwait and Iraq right before the invasion, reflecting on what participating in this invasion meant.
“The nights were quiet, but we watched missiles flying overhead, at night we could see them,” Isensee said. “Knowing we were part of history, it was all very surreal.”
“We spent years and years and years training to do our jobs,” she continued. It was a “time for reflection, and praying that the training we got was good. Praying we would make it home safely.”
During her deployment, Isensee orchestrated convoy movements of large groups of vehicles and equipment between locations. She also coordinated airfield operations, and monitored supply chains for food, supplies and weapons.
“It felt like important work,” Isensee said. “It was exciting and parts of it were scary. It was really an honor to serve with my Marines, and to support the Marines that were out there.”
“Every time we arrived at our destination, we were pretty glad,” she added.
“At one point, we had platoons at five different airfields across Kuwait and Iraq. Each platoon was responsible for loading and unloading airplanes. We moved more artillery ammunition than anything else in Iraq,” she continued. “Everything we were doing was for the benefit of others.”
After returning stateside in 2003, Isensee served as a battalion logistics officer at Camp Pendleton, overseeing all the logistical needs of the First Medical Battalion while at the camp.
During her service, Isensee said she built strong relationships with the Marines next to her.
“To know that the folks that you’re with will do absolutely anything to save the life of somebody else in your area” was valuable, Isensee said. “(We) did a ton of problem solving together, working through stressful situations together...There were places and times in Iraq where it was dangerous. I felt pretty safe because I was surrounded by Marines.”
After transitioning out of the Marine Corps in 2005, Isensee went to work at a distribution center as an operations manager, which Isensee calls “surprisingly similar work” to that of her time in the Marines.
Isensee then earned a master’s degree in project management and went to work on IT Infrastructure projects. Now, she works as a manager of diversity, equity and inclusion.
“A lot of what I’ve been able to do for my career is based on leadership, leadership skills that I learned in (the Marines),” Isensee said. “Building strong teams, and building inclusive teams, teams that people want to be part of and be themselves and be successful.”
Isensee lives on Madison’s east side, in the Door Creek area. She has three daughters.
She’s also very involved with Team Red White and Blue, a national organization with a Madison-area chapter that works to connect veterans to the community.
The group meets for “healthy, productive activities,” Isensee said, like hikes, runs and volunteering shifts at local charities. It’s also an opportunity for veterans to share resources, build a support network and meet people with similar experiences.
“With the problem of veteran suicide, one of the solutions for that is a strong community,” Isensee said. “Having someone who you can call, meet up to go for a walk with.”
“The cultural change from the military and deployment to a civilian job was challenging,” Isensee said. “There are communities available and we want to connect with people.”
Isensee is one of six soldiers from the areas surrounding Monona, Cottage Grove and Madison’s east side who will be featured in the 2021 edition of “We Shall Not Forget,” an annual salute to local veterans published each November. The publication also features the stories of five veterans from McFarland.