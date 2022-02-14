Max Weise ties school record for 3-pointers in a game against Watertown; Monona Grove boys basketball loses to Columbus, Watertown and Fort Atkinson

Monona Grove had no answer for Fort Atkinson senior forward Drew Evans, who tallied a game-high 25 points on Saturday, Feb. 12, in a 62-41 Badger Conference loss.
Silver Eagles senior forward Kyan Gramann led the Silver Eagles (5-16 overall, 1-11 conference) with 12 points. Sophomore guard Isaiah Erb added seven points for the Silver Eagles.
FORT ATKINSON 62, MONONA GROVE 41
Fort Atkinson 30 32 -- 62
Monona Grove 20 21 -- 41
Fort Atkinson (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Chapman 1 0-0 2, E. Cosson 1 0-0 2, Buchta 1 2-2 5, Kucken 1 0-0 2, Hartwig 3 0-1 7, C. Cosson 4 4-4 12, Opperman 1 0-0 2, Kloster 1 0-0 2, Evans 9 7-12 25, Kees 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 13-19 62.
Monona Grove -- Thomas 2 0-0 5, Rivera 1 0-0 2, I. Erb 1 4-6 7, Otto 1 0-0 2, E. Erb 0 1-2 1, Bittner 2 0-0 4, Gramann 4 1-3 12, Weise 1 0-0 3, Toijala 1 0-0 3, Bahr 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 6-11 41.
3-point goals -- FA 3 (Kees 1, Hartwig 1, Buchta 1), MG 7 (Gramann 3, Thomas 1, I. Erb 1, Weise 1, Toijala 1).
Total fouls -- FA 12, MG 17.
Watertown 69
Monona Grove 58
WATERTOWN -- Monona Grove may be uncharacteristically dwelling in the Badger East cellar these days, but that doesn’t mean the Silver Eagles don’t come to play every night.
“They don’t quit,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said. “They lost to Milton by two, Stoughton by two and Waunakee by five. They’ve got a lot of guys who aren’t afraid to shoot.”
Watertown afforded MG plenty of respect while giving no quarter.
Senior guard Oliver Meyers scored 21 of his game-high 25 points in the first half to lead Watertown to a convincing 69-58 win over Monona Grove on Thursday, Feb. 10 at WHS.
Max Weise led Monona Grove with 20 points, including six 3’s, which would tie a Monona Grove school record.
“He was on fire,” O’Leary said.
Monona Grove sophomore guard Emmett Toijala added nine points.
-Nate Gilbert of the Watertown Daily Times contributed to this story.
WATERTOWN 69, MONONA GROVE 58
Monona Grove 33 25 — 58
Watertown 46 23 — 69
Monona Grove (fg ft-fta tp) — Thomas 1 0-0 2, Otto 2 2-2 6, Erb 1 4-8 6, Bittner 1 1-2 3, Gramann 3 1-1 7, Anderson 2 1-2 5, Weise 7 0-0 20, Toijala 3 0-0 9. Totals 20 9-15 58.
Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) — Meyers 8 3-5 25, Shelton 3 1-2 7, Bohmann 1 0-0 3, Winkelman 2 0-0 5, Gapinski 8 2-4 19, Olivos 2 0-0 6, Kamrath 0 2-2 2, Johnson 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 10-15 69.
Three-point goals — MG 9 (Wiese 6, Toijala 3), W 11 (Meyers 6, Bohmann, Winkelman, Gapinski, Olivos 2).
Total fouls — MG 13, W 13.
Columbus 52
Monona Grove 47
While the Silver Eagles made more 3’s than Columbus, Monona Grove could not catch up on Tuesday, Feb. 8, falling 52-47 in a non-conference home game.
Junior guard Johnny Bittner scored 10 points for the Silver Eagles. Sophomore guard Emmett Toijala hit three 3-pointers, finishing with nine points.
Jack Fritz of Columbus (14-4, 4-2) had a game-high 17 points.
Columbus 52, Monona Grove 47
Columbus 30 22 — 52
Monona Grove 21 26 — 47
Columbus (fg ft-ft tp) — Fritz 7 1-2 17, Cotter 4 1-2 9, Brunell 2 2-4 7, Carthew 2 2-2 7, Uttech 2 2-4 6, Stauffacher 2 2-4 6. Totals 19 9-17 52.
Monona Grove (fg ft-ft tp) — Bittner 4 0-1 10, Toijala 3 0-0 9, Weise 3 1-2 7, Gramann 2 2-3 6, E. Erb 2 0-0 4, Rivera 2 0-0 4, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Wendricks 1 0-0 2, Otto 1 0-0 2, Anderson 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 4-7 47.
Three pointers — MG 7 (Toijala 3, Weise 2, Bittner 2), Columbus 4 (Fritz 2, Brunell, Carthew).
Total fouls — MG 13, Columbus 12.