The Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society’s Dean House will begin to host open house tours on the second and fourth Sundays of each month beginning on Sunday, May 23.
The tours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. No reservations are required, but overflow visitors may be held on the back porch until some visitors have left.
HBGHS will hold two garage sales this spring, with the first on April 22, 23 and 24. The hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Masks and social distancing are required.
The second garage sale is on May 13, 14 and 15, with the same hours.
HBGHS will hold its annual meeting on May 2, with a garage sale from 1 to 2 p.m., a short business meeting at 2 p.m. and a premier of Willie Weidemann’s movie filmed in the Dean House “What a Day! Life in an Upper-Class Farmhouse in the 1800s.” Popcorn and soda will be served.
