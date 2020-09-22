Monday, Sept. 14
Auto theft, 6308 Roselawn Ave., 6:19 a.m.
Auto theft, 204 Saint Teresa Terrace, 8:09 a.m.
Theft, 5105 Gordon Ave., 9:07 a.m.
Accident, no injury, S. Stoughton Road and E. Broadway, 9:21 a.m.
Stray animal, 6019 Kristi Circle, 11:28 a.m.
Assist ambulance, 300 Femrite Drive, 12:19 p.m.
Assist ambulance, 6408 Copps Ave., 2:21 p.m.
Check person, 2704 Royal Ave., 3:56 p.m.
Assist ambulance, 250 Femrite Drive, 4:04 p.m.
Check person, 900 W. Broadway, 5:55 p.m.
Check property, 615 W. Dean Ave., 6:22 p.m.
Assist fire department, 115 E. Broadway, 7:18 p.m.
Assist ambulance, 900 W. Broadway, 7:21 p.m.
Neighbor trouble, 305 Valorie Lane, 7:53 p.m.
Check person, 250 Femrite Drive, 8:09 p.m.
Assist fire department, 250 Femrite Drive, 8:35 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Check area/foot patrol, 1411 Neponset Trail, 1:09 a.m.
Suspicious person, Monona Drive and E. Broadway, 1:27 a.m.
Assist other agency, Larson Beach Road and Highway 51 southbound, 1:45 a.m.
Assist ambulance, 300 Femrite Drive, 6:43 a.m.
Burglary, residence, 6212 Bridge Road, 7:09 a.m.
Check area/foot patrol, 2151 Royal Ave., 8:20 a.m.
Check area/foot patrol, 851 Femrite Drive, 9:46 a.m.
Neighbor trouble, 5115 Wallace Ave., 10:09 a.m.
Assist citizen, 2232 W. Broadway, 10:25 a.m.
Check property, 2618 Industrial Drive, 10:30 a.m.
Check area/foot patrol, 105 E. Broadway, 11:50 a.m.
Assist ambulance, 6401 Copps Ave., 11:59 a.m.
Theft, retail, 6401 Copps Ave., 38-year-old man charged, 12:26 p.m.
Disabled vehicle, Highway 12 eastbound and South Towne Drive, 1:13 p.m.
Check person, 6401 Copps Ave., 1:53 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 4905 Monona Drive, 3:23 p.m.
Assist ambulance, 300 Femrite Drive, 3:55 p.m.
Assist ambulance, 2151 Royal Ave., 5:35 p.m.
Disabled vehicle, Highway 12 westbound and S. Stoughton Road, 6:22 p.m.
Fraud, 6306 Midwood Ave., 7:01 p.m.
Assist other agency, K9, 1 Mockingbird Lane, 8:56 p.m.
Alarm, 100 E. Broadway, 9:44 p.m.
Found person, 2500 Royal Ave., 10:14 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Disabled vehicle, Highway 12 eastbound and John Nolen Drive, 2:36 a.m.
Disturbance, 460 Femrite Drive, 2:47 a.m.
Arson investigation, 1406 Mathys Road, 4:12 a.m.
Disturbance, 460 Femrite Drive, 4:50 a.m.
Assist ambulance, 6403 East Gate Road, 5:02 a.m.
Assist ambulance, 211 Owen Road, 5:56 a.m.
Alarm, 100 E. Broadway, 6:28 a.m.
Disabled vehicle, 6500 Monona Drive, 8:16 a.m.
Check area/foot patrol, 2151 Royal Ave., 8:34 a.m.
Assist fire department, 2403 W. Broadway, 11:54 a.m.
Accident, no injury, 5104 McKenna Road, 12:25 p.m.
Sexual assault-child, 6109 Monona Drive, 12:40 p.m.
Auto theft, 2151 Royal Ave., 1:08 p.m.
Check area/foot patrol, 4805 Wallace Ave., 1:25 p.m.
Assist ambulance, 1050 E. Broadway, 2:06 p.m.
Check person, 2331 W. Broadway, 2:22 p.m.
Animal disturbance, 61010 Gateway Green, 2:42 p.m.
Damage to property, 800 Owen Road, 3:31 p.m.
Disturbance, 5417 Monona Drive, 3:50 p.m.
Alarm, 2616 Industrial Drive, 4:13 p.m.
Check person, retail theft, 5450 Monona Drive, 4:14 p.m.
Assist ambulance, 5450 Monona Drive, 4:16 p.m.
Animal found, 5505 Pheasant Hill Road, 5:16 p.m.
Accident, no injury, 6408 Copps Ave., 6:13 p.m.
Animal disturbance, 4900 Midmoor Road, 6:49 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Alarm, 100 E. Broadway, 1:19 a.m.
Trespass complaint, 105 E. Broadway, 1:40 a.m.
Check area/foot patrol, 400 E. Broadway, 1:45 a.m.
Alarm, 100 E. Broadway, 2:03 a.m.
Check person, Highway 12 eastbound and Monona Drive, 6:40 a.m.
Found property, Tonyawatha Trail and Winnequah Road, 9:11 a.m.
Intoxicated person, 604 River Place, 9:34 a.m.
Assist ambulance, 705 Pirate Island Road, 9:51 a.m.
Check area/foot patrol, 6401 Copps Ave., 11:38 a.m.
Assist citizen, W. Broadway and Frazier Ave., 12:14 p.m.
Suspicious person, 320 W. Broadway, 12:16 p.m.
Disabled vehicle, Highway 12 eastbound and South Towne Drive, 12:49 p.m.
Neighbor trouble, 5404 Healy Lane, 1:03 p.m.
Fraud, 900 W. Broadway, 3:29 p.m.
Disabled vehicle, E. Broadway and S. Stoughton Road, 4:14 p.m.
Check person, 101 Frost Woods Road, 4:46 p.m.
Assist ambulance, 320 W. Broadway, 6:09 p.m.
Theft, retail, 2151 Royal Ave., 7:38 p.m.
Noise disturbance, 101 W. Broadway, 9:02 p.m.
Disabled vehicle, Highway 12 eastbound and South Towne Drive, 10:14 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 18
Alarm, 6800 Gisholt Drive, 12:12 a.m.
Alcohol compliance check, 6308 Inland Way, 12:39 a.m.
Alcohol compliance check, 4605 Monona Drive, 12:40 a.m.
Check person, 4509 Monona Drive, 12:50 a.m.
Disturbance, 101 W. Broadway, 1:51 a.m.
Intoxicated driver, 4707 Winnequah Road, 2:30 a.m.
Disturbance, 101 W. Broadway, 2:46 a.m.
Assist ambulance, 2051 W. Broadway, 8:04 a.m.
Noise disturbance, 250 Femrite Drive, 8:11 a.m.
Assist ambulance, 1050 E. Broadway, 11:19 a.m.
Disabled vehicle, 2650 Highway 12 eastbound, 11:20 a.m.
Disabled vehicle, 105 E. Broadway, 11:38 a.m.
Assist ambulance, 6309 Roselawn Ave., 12:32 p.m.
Accident, no injury, Highway 12 eastbound and Monona Drive, 1:22 p.m.
Check person, 5320 Monona Drive, 1:22 p.m.
Assist ambulance, 300 Femrite Drive, 2:40 p.m.
Unwanted person, 2151 Royal Ave., 2:45 p.m.
Found property, 5205 Tonyawatha Trail, 3:28 p.m.
Check person, 105 E. Broadway, 4:36 p.m.
Animal found, 4514 Midmoor Road, 4:39 p.m.
Assist ambulance, 211 Owen Road, 4:54 p.m.
Domestic/family trouble, Monona Drive and W. Broadway, 5:28 p.m.
Theft, 100 E. Broadway, 8:25 p.m.
Unwanted person, 900 W. Broadway, 9:35 p.m.
Assist ambulance, 900 W. Broadway, 9:35 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Check property, 1401 Wyldhaven Ave., 1:09 a.m.
Check person, 3803 Monona Drive, 10:28 a.m.
Trespass complaint, 6522 Monona Drive, 10:45 a.m.
Safety hazard, E. Broadway and Copps Ave., 11:02 a.m.
Theft, retail, 2151 Royal Ave., 12:26 p.m.
Assist ambulance, 4625 Tonyawatha Trail, 1:46 p.m.
Death investigation, assist ambulance, 353 Owen Road, 2:16 p.m.
Assist ambulance, 320 W. Broadway, 2:30 p.m.
Assist ambulance, 4033 Monona Drive, 3:39 p.m.
Check person, Bridge Road and Inland Way, 4:25 p.m.
Assist ambulance, 3819 Monona Drive, 5:15 p.m.
Child abuse, 2151 Royal Ave., 7:06 p.m.
Disturbance/assist ambulance, 101 W. Broadway, 9:56 p.m.
Noise disturbance, 611 Bartels St., 11:04 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Noise disturbance, 6405 West Gate Road, 1:04 a.m.
Assist ambulance, 900 W. Broadway, 2:23 a.m.
Assist ambulance, 6540 Monona Drive, 6:20 a.m.
Theft, retail, 2151 Royal Ave., 12:46 p.m.
Check person, 443 Falcon Circle, 1:39 p.m.
Check area/foot patrol, 112 Owen Road, 2:50 p.m.
Theft, retail, 2151 Royal Ave., 3:07 p.m.
Assist other agency, K9, 2575 Main St., 4:07 p.m.
Assist ambulance, 3819 Monona Drive, 8:12 p.m.
Check person, Woody Land and Gateway Green, 8:50 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.