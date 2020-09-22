Monona Police logo

Monday, Sept. 14

Auto theft, 6308 Roselawn Ave., 6:19 a.m.

Auto theft, 204 Saint Teresa Terrace, 8:09 a.m.

Theft, 5105 Gordon Ave., 9:07 a.m.

Accident, no injury, S. Stoughton Road and E. Broadway, 9:21 a.m.

Stray animal, 6019 Kristi Circle, 11:28 a.m.

Assist ambulance, 300 Femrite Drive, 12:19 p.m.

Assist ambulance, 6408 Copps Ave., 2:21 p.m.

Check person, 2704 Royal Ave., 3:56 p.m.

Assist ambulance, 250 Femrite Drive, 4:04 p.m.

Check person, 900 W. Broadway, 5:55 p.m.

Check property, 615 W. Dean Ave., 6:22 p.m.

Assist fire department, 115 E. Broadway, 7:18 p.m.

Assist ambulance, 900 W. Broadway, 7:21 p.m.

Neighbor trouble, 305 Valorie Lane, 7:53 p.m.

Check person, 250 Femrite Drive, 8:09 p.m.

Assist fire department, 250 Femrite Drive, 8:35 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Check area/foot patrol, 1411 Neponset Trail, 1:09 a.m.

Suspicious person, Monona Drive and E. Broadway, 1:27 a.m.

Assist other agency, Larson Beach Road and Highway 51 southbound, 1:45 a.m.

Assist ambulance, 300 Femrite Drive, 6:43 a.m.

Burglary, residence, 6212 Bridge Road, 7:09 a.m.

Check area/foot patrol, 2151 Royal Ave., 8:20 a.m.

Check area/foot patrol, 851 Femrite Drive, 9:46 a.m.

Neighbor trouble, 5115 Wallace Ave., 10:09 a.m.

Assist citizen, 2232 W. Broadway, 10:25 a.m.

Check property, 2618 Industrial Drive, 10:30 a.m.

Check area/foot patrol, 105 E. Broadway, 11:50 a.m.

Assist ambulance, 6401 Copps Ave., 11:59 a.m.

Theft, retail, 6401 Copps Ave., 38-year-old man charged, 12:26 p.m.

Disabled vehicle, Highway 12 eastbound and South Towne Drive, 1:13 p.m.

Check person, 6401 Copps Ave., 1:53 p.m.

Juvenile complaint, 4905 Monona Drive, 3:23 p.m.

Assist ambulance, 300 Femrite Drive, 3:55 p.m.

Assist ambulance, 2151 Royal Ave., 5:35 p.m.

Disabled vehicle, Highway 12 westbound and S. Stoughton Road, 6:22 p.m.

Fraud, 6306 Midwood Ave., 7:01 p.m.

Assist other agency, K9, 1 Mockingbird Lane, 8:56 p.m.

Alarm, 100 E. Broadway, 9:44 p.m.

Found person, 2500 Royal Ave., 10:14 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Disabled vehicle, Highway 12 eastbound and John Nolen Drive, 2:36 a.m.

Disturbance, 460 Femrite Drive, 2:47 a.m.

Arson investigation, 1406 Mathys Road, 4:12 a.m.

Disturbance, 460 Femrite Drive, 4:50 a.m.

Assist ambulance, 6403 East Gate Road, 5:02 a.m.

Assist ambulance, 211 Owen Road, 5:56 a.m.

Alarm, 100 E. Broadway, 6:28 a.m.

Disabled vehicle, 6500 Monona Drive, 8:16 a.m.

Check area/foot patrol, 2151 Royal Ave., 8:34 a.m.

Assist fire department, 2403 W. Broadway, 11:54 a.m.

Accident, no injury, 5104 McKenna Road, 12:25 p.m.

Sexual assault-child, 6109 Monona Drive, 12:40 p.m.

Auto theft, 2151 Royal Ave., 1:08 p.m.

Check area/foot patrol, 4805 Wallace Ave., 1:25 p.m.

Assist ambulance, 1050 E. Broadway, 2:06 p.m.

Check person, 2331 W. Broadway, 2:22 p.m.

Animal disturbance, 61010 Gateway Green, 2:42 p.m.

Damage to property, 800 Owen Road, 3:31 p.m.

Disturbance, 5417 Monona Drive, 3:50 p.m.

Alarm, 2616 Industrial Drive, 4:13 p.m.

Check person, retail theft, 5450 Monona Drive, 4:14 p.m.

Assist ambulance, 5450 Monona Drive, 4:16 p.m.

Animal found, 5505 Pheasant Hill Road, 5:16 p.m.

Accident, no injury, 6408 Copps Ave., 6:13 p.m.

Animal disturbance, 4900 Midmoor Road, 6:49 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Alarm, 100 E. Broadway, 1:19 a.m.

Trespass complaint, 105 E. Broadway, 1:40 a.m.

Check area/foot patrol, 400 E. Broadway, 1:45 a.m.

Alarm, 100 E. Broadway, 2:03 a.m.

Check person, Highway 12 eastbound and Monona Drive, 6:40 a.m.

Found property, Tonyawatha Trail and Winnequah Road, 9:11 a.m.

Intoxicated person, 604 River Place, 9:34 a.m.

Assist ambulance, 705 Pirate Island Road, 9:51 a.m.

Check area/foot patrol, 6401 Copps Ave., 11:38 a.m.

Assist citizen, W. Broadway and Frazier Ave., 12:14 p.m.

Suspicious person, 320 W. Broadway, 12:16 p.m.

Disabled vehicle, Highway 12 eastbound and South Towne Drive, 12:49 p.m.

Neighbor trouble, 5404 Healy Lane, 1:03 p.m.

Fraud, 900 W. Broadway, 3:29 p.m.

Disabled vehicle, E. Broadway and S. Stoughton Road, 4:14 p.m.

Check person, 101 Frost Woods Road, 4:46 p.m.

Assist ambulance, 320 W. Broadway, 6:09 p.m.

Theft, retail, 2151 Royal Ave., 7:38 p.m.

Noise disturbance, 101 W. Broadway, 9:02 p.m.

Disabled vehicle, Highway 12 eastbound and South Towne Drive, 10:14 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18

Alarm, 6800 Gisholt Drive, 12:12 a.m.

Alcohol compliance check, 6308 Inland Way, 12:39 a.m.

Alcohol compliance check, 4605 Monona Drive, 12:40 a.m.

Check person, 4509 Monona Drive, 12:50 a.m.

Disturbance, 101 W. Broadway, 1:51 a.m.

Intoxicated driver, 4707 Winnequah Road, 2:30 a.m.

Disturbance, 101 W. Broadway, 2:46 a.m.

Assist ambulance, 2051 W. Broadway, 8:04 a.m.

Noise disturbance, 250 Femrite Drive, 8:11 a.m.

Assist ambulance, 1050 E. Broadway, 11:19 a.m.

Disabled vehicle, 2650 Highway 12 eastbound, 11:20 a.m.

Disabled vehicle, 105 E. Broadway, 11:38 a.m.

Assist ambulance, 6309 Roselawn Ave., 12:32 p.m.

Accident, no injury, Highway 12 eastbound and Monona Drive, 1:22 p.m.

Check person, 5320 Monona Drive, 1:22 p.m.

Assist ambulance, 300 Femrite Drive, 2:40 p.m.

Unwanted person, 2151 Royal Ave., 2:45 p.m.

Found property, 5205 Tonyawatha Trail, 3:28 p.m.

Check person, 105 E. Broadway, 4:36 p.m.

Animal found, 4514 Midmoor Road, 4:39 p.m.

Assist ambulance, 211 Owen Road, 4:54 p.m.

Domestic/family trouble, Monona Drive and W. Broadway, 5:28 p.m.

Theft, 100 E. Broadway, 8:25 p.m.

Unwanted person, 900 W. Broadway, 9:35 p.m.

Assist ambulance, 900 W. Broadway, 9:35 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Check property, 1401 Wyldhaven Ave., 1:09 a.m.

Check person, 3803 Monona Drive, 10:28 a.m.

Trespass complaint, 6522 Monona Drive, 10:45 a.m.

Safety hazard, E. Broadway and Copps Ave., 11:02 a.m.

Theft, retail, 2151 Royal Ave., 12:26 p.m.

Assist ambulance, 4625 Tonyawatha Trail, 1:46 p.m.

Death investigation, assist ambulance, 353 Owen Road, 2:16 p.m.

Assist ambulance, 320 W. Broadway, 2:30 p.m.

Assist ambulance, 4033 Monona Drive, 3:39 p.m.

Check person, Bridge Road and Inland Way, 4:25 p.m.

Assist ambulance, 3819 Monona Drive, 5:15 p.m.

Child abuse, 2151 Royal Ave., 7:06 p.m.

Disturbance/assist ambulance, 101 W. Broadway, 9:56 p.m.

Noise disturbance, 611 Bartels St., 11:04 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Noise disturbance, 6405 West Gate Road, 1:04 a.m.

Assist ambulance, 900 W. Broadway, 2:23 a.m.

Assist ambulance, 6540 Monona Drive, 6:20 a.m.

Theft, retail, 2151 Royal Ave., 12:46 p.m.

Check person, 443 Falcon Circle, 1:39 p.m.

Check area/foot patrol, 112 Owen Road, 2:50 p.m.

Theft, retail, 2151 Royal Ave., 3:07 p.m.

Assist other agency, K9, 2575 Main St., 4:07 p.m.

Assist ambulance, 3819 Monona Drive, 8:12 p.m.

Check person, Woody Land and Gateway Green, 8:50 p.m.

