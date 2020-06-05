Landmark Services Cooperative is sponsoring the Norski Nibbles summer lunch program with a $3,000 donation dedicated to the purchase of fresh produce, honey, meat and dairy products from the DeForest Area Farmers Market.
The food is distributed at several sheltered parks to children who would otherwise go without a nutritious lunch. Landmark is also contributing beef sticks to be included in the lunches.
Norski Nibbles is a community-backed organization that provides summer lunches during the summer to children who receive free or reduced cost lunches during the school year. This is the fourth year that Landmark has donated to program.
For more information on Landmark's programs, contact Chrissy Long at chrissy.long@landmark.coop or 819-3126.
