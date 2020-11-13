Monona is saying goodbye to one of the community’s most cherished restaurants after 30 years of service.
Late last week, it was announced that Angelo’s, an Italian eatery in the heart of Monona, will be closing its doors for good after an inability to recover from the economic damages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
After nearly eight months of financial battles, owner Travis McGuigan was forced to make a hard decision.
“We have been doing our best here at Angelo’s Monona to adapt to the current situation,” McGuigan said in a Facebook post. “Our takeout business has increased, but due to the 25% capacity restriction we have not had enough dine-in and bar business to make ends meet.”
With the restaurant’s lease ending at the end of December, Angelo’s last day of business will be Dec. 19.
The news comes just weeks after the Monona City Council voted in favor of an ordinance to extend patio service for area restaurants, a move made to squeeze around the 25% capacity rule and hopefully help local restaurants stay afloat.
Regardless of the sad nature of the restaurant’s end, McGuigan expressed gratitude to the Monona community for keeping the restaurant open as long as it was.
“Thank you everybody for your years of loyal patronage. Stay safe,” McGuigan said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.