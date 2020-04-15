The Kids From Wisconsin will not tour the Midwest this summer, announced the group’s board of directors.
Official said it was a difficult decision made after considering the health and safety of both the performers and the large audiences that go out to see them as they travel across the area each summer.
Putting on the show requires multiple rehearsal camps in mid-May and early June with nearly 50 performers and staff in very close proximity. In addition to protecting everyone involved, there is no assurance any of the training venues will be open or available in time to prepare for the season.
In addition, the tour typically visits nearly 40 cities, performing in theaters or outdoor venues with sometimes as many as 3,000 people in the crowd. Concerns have been expressed by hosting organizations that they may have to cancel their events over concerns audiences won’t be willing to come out to these types of venues for the next few months.
For the last 51 summers, the Kids From Wisconsin have toured across the Midwest performing a live, two-hour Broadway-style revue of song, dance and music for more than 120,000 people each year. The group showcases Wisconsin musicians, singers and dancers, ages 15-20.
In addition to cancelling 38 performances in Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan, the decision also affects 15 hands-on performing arts workshops and a specially designed “sensory-friendly” performance, which are part of the “Realize Your Dream” outreach portion of the Kids From Wisconsin.
At this point, the decision does not affect the annual performances at Wisconsin State Fair, which is still scheduled to run Aug. 6-16.
Taras Nahirniak of Cottage Grove is producer and orchestrator of the show, and there are three local students who are in the cast.
Owen Groth is a baritone singer from Monona.
While a student at Monona Grove High School, he participated in show choir and dance team as a dance captain, as well as MG musicals: “Les Miserables,” “Crazy For You,” “The Music Man” and “Mary Poppins.” Some of his achievements include a Jerry award for Outstanding Dance Performance in “The Music Man,” as well as making the All American Team through National Dance Alliance in 2018 and 2019. In the fall, Groth will attend college at either UW-Stevens Point or UW-Milwaukee for musical theater and dance.
Alexcia Johnson is a soprano from McFarland.
This will be her second year as a singer and dancer with the Kids. A student at McFarland High School, Johnson is active in several band, choir and theater ensembles, National Honor Society, softball and various leadership groups. She's studied vocal, instrumental, dance and theater arts from a very young age.
Some of her favorite roles to date include Mrs. Lovett in “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” Donna in “Mamma Mia” (Jerry nomination), “Annie” (Jerry Award) and Mary Lennox in “The Secret Garden.”
Tyler Jung is a baritone from Cottage Grove.
A student at UW-Stevens Point, he is seeking a bachelor of fine arts degree in musical theater with a minor in dance. Past shows include “The Music Man,” “Les Miserables” and “Crazy For You.” He also did three years of show choir at Monona Grove High School where he was a dance captain. This will be Jung’s third season with the Kids From Wisconsin.
Nahirniak joined the staff of the Kids in 1990 as the rehearsal accompanist. He was soon assisting with choral rehearsals and writing arrangements for our show. Over the last 10 years, he has written more than half of the custom arrangements performed by the Kids, and now plays an integral role in the planning and musical direction of the show.
Nahirniak is a freelance arranger and composer, with numerous published works. He writes and composes for vocal groups, drum corps and marching bands in the U.S., Europe and Japan, and was recently commissioned to compose a five-movement piece, “Night Dances,” which was performed by the Madison Symphony Orchestras and Madison Ballet for the opening of the Overture Center. In 1997, he composed the full musical, “Everyman,” which premiered in Madison and was later performed in California. In 2002, he won the Wisconsin Choral Directors Association composers award.
Nahirniak also serves as the music director at Bethany United Methodist Church and is actively involved in the music program at Monona Grove High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.