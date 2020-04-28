Despite the turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic, Monona Grove School District continue planning for a new elementary school to be built in Cottage Grove and ready for students in the fall of 2021.
Officials announced the design of the school, which will be for students in grades 3-5, is complete.
“With their input and guidance, our new school is more than just walls and a roof – it is a tool that helps support the district’s instructional goals,” according to the district’s latest design and construction update newsletter. “We are particularly excited about the collaboration spaces in our new school. These areas are adjacent to classrooms and support independent reading, team group work, study with instructional specialists and small group instruction.
“Collaboration spaces are also great places for multiple classrooms to combine for a guest speaker or team-taught lesson. Each of the school’s three grade wings will include these collaboration spaces in addition to a ‘flex café’ that can be used as a flexible instructional space when not being used as a cafeteria.”
The district allowed the Cottage Grove Fire Department to conduct training at the house that was going to be removed from district-owned land. Early signs of site preparation and grading are visible now, and concrete foundations will start in May.
Katy Byrnes Kaiser, director of communications and community engagement, said a groundbreaking ceremony was planned for early May, but it is on hold until officials learn more about the safer-at-home order and Badger Bounce Back plans.
“Site work has begun,” she said. “Construction will begin in the first two weeks of May. Under normal circumstances, this information would have gone to the neighbors within close proximity of our new elementary school. Because of COVID-19, we can’t go door to door to talk with neighbors about this news.”
With classes cancelled at schools due to the pandemic, construction crews are getting an earlier start on some renovation and building projects at other schools – all part of the $57 million referendum approved in November 2018.
At Winnequah School, crews are starting to replace ductwork in select rooms as they prepare to install mechanical units on the roof.
At Taylor Prairie School, the chiller has been replaced and is now operational.
At Glacial Drumlin School, excavation for the addition will begin in May.
Projects at Cottage Grove School have been delayed until the summer of 2021 as the school board decided to use those funds for improvements to Buss Road, which fronts the new school.
Under the state’s safer-at-home order, construction businesses are considered essential businesses and are permitted to continue operations.
