A lack of a quorum has temporarily delayed the change of boundaries for Monona’s Tax Increment District (TID) No. 5.
The TID, created in 2007 to remediate blighted conditions at the site of the former Garden Circle Apartments, is located at Monona Drive and Owen Road. Additional properties were added in hopes that redevelopment interest would be spurred after the development of Heritage Monona on the site.
Those hopes failed to materialize, and with several properties with a lower value today than when the TID began, they have become a financial burden on the financial success of the district.
The Community Development Authority was scheduled to hold a public hearing on the proposed change in July, but difficulties in getting a quorum set delayed the hearing.
“There were scheduling difficulties in getting a quorum of the Joint Review Board,” City Planner Doug Plowman said. “City Administrator (Bryan) Gadow has confirmed that a quorum will be available for the proposed date of Aug. 25.”
The meeting will be held via Zoom and will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Officials are now proposing to remove several parcels from the TID boundaries. The 4.8 acres encompass properties at 200 Owen Road, 208 Owen Road, 300 Owen Road, 5804 Anthony Place and the condos at 5808 Anthony Place.
However, even with this change, the district still won’t generate enough revenue to pay its outstanding balance.
It will need some cost sharing from TID 6, which is located at South Stoughton Road and Highway 12/18. Created in 2010, this area includes Menards, the UW Health Yahara Clinic and the UnityPoint Health Meriter Clinic.
