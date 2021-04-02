Just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Monona Fire Department was dispatched and responded to the 200 block of Frost Woods Road for a reported fire alarm.
A second caller reported possible smoke and flames on the third floor of a home on the road. The department's first arriving unit reported being on the scene in less than two minutes.
A fire in the kitchen of an apartment was found to be self-extinguished upon arrival, with smoke still evident on the third floor, MOFD reported. MOFD personnel provided evacuation assistance, overhaul, ventilation and investigation.
The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking, causing oil to ignite and damage the microwave and cabinets above the stove. Damage is estimated at approximately $1,500.
There were no injuries or dislocated occupants from this fire.
Following the fire, the Monona Fire Department offered the following remidners:
- Never leave the stove unattended while cooking.
- Do not try to put out a grease or oil fire with water.
- When the fire alarm sounds, please evacuate the building. We found many apartment occupants in their apartments, refusing to evacuate, even with an active fire.
- If a fire does start, call 911 immediately, as fires can double in size every 30 seconds after ignition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.