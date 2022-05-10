Karlie McKenzie throws another no-hitter; Monona Grove softball wins against Watertown, Fort, G-E-T; loses to Wilmot and Beaver Dam

In a battle between the top-two teams in the Badger-East, the Silver Eagles lost 5-0 to Beaver Dam on Monday, May 9.
Beaver Dam took a three-run lead after the top of the first inning, aided by a two-run homer. A double and a sacrifice fly in the third put Beaver Dam up 5-0. Junior Lindsey Ritzema pitched three innings of relief, allowing zero hits.
Beaver Dam takes over the first place slot with a conference record of 12-1, while MG moves to second at 11-1.
Monona Grove is 15-2 on the year.
Beaver Dam 5, Monona Grove 0
Beaver Dam 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 5 4 0
Monona Grove 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: Perez (L; 4-4-5-4-2-2), Ritzema (3-0-0-0-0-0); BD: Czarnecki (W; 7-2-0-0-7-4).
Leading hitters — MG: Mayfield 1x3, Loushine 1x3; BD: Edwards HR, 2B, Fakes 3B, Bryant 1x3.
Monona Grove 9, G-E-T 3
Seniors Harper Mayfield and Emma Lee both hit a solo home run in a Monona Grove 9-3 win over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau on Saturday, May 9.
Mayfield and Lee both hit their home runs in the third inning. Junior Dani Lucey went two-for-four with a double and a triple, driving in a run. Senior Paige Hanson, junior Lindsey Ritzema and senior Jacqueline Ladik each drove in a run.
In the circle, sophomore Jeneya Perez pitched a complete game, striking out nine.
Monona Grove 9, G-E-T 3
MG 1 0 2 0 2 1 3 — 9 10 0
GET 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 — 3 9 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: Perez (W; 7-9-3-3-9-2); GET: Braunreiter (L; 5-8-5-4-2-1), Kirkey (2-2-4-2-1-3).
Leading hitters — MG: Lee 2x3 (HR), Mayfield 2x4 (HR), Lucey 2B, 3B; GET: O’Neill 3 2B, Kirkey 1x3, Lettner 2x3.
Wilmot 3, Monona Grove 2
The Silver Eagles were held to just four hits, suffering the first loss this season in a 3-2 defeat by Wilmot on Saturday, May 7.
Monona Grove senior Karlie McKenzie and sophomore Bree Loushine each recorded an RBI. Senior Emma Lee and sophomore Jeneya Perez both scored a run.
McKenzie pitched a complete game, striking out 11 in the loss.
Wilmot 3, Monona Grove 2
Wilmot 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 — 3 3 4
MG 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 2 4 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: McKenzie (L; 7-3-3-2-11-3); W: Beagle (W; 6-2-1-0-4-1), Poepping (SV; 1-2-1-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — MG: Loushine 2x3, Mayfield 2B, Zegadlo 1x3; W: Beagle HR, Schmidt 1x3, Pye 1x2.
Monona Grove 5, Fort Atkinson 2
Paige Hanson homered and Karlie McKenzie threw a complete game with 12 strike-outs as Monona Grove defeated the visiting Fort Atkinson softball team 5-2 on Friday, May 6.
McKenzie allowed two earned on four hits, walking two, to pick up the victory.
The Silver Eagles scored twice in the first inning as Harper Mayfield tripled and scored on a base knock by Emma Lee. McKenzie helped her own cause with a two-out run-scoring single.
Hanson hit a two-run blast to center with no outs in the third.
Nate Gilbert of the Watertown Daily Times contributed to this story.
MONONA GROVE 5, FORT ATKINSON 2
Fort Atkinson 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2 4 3
Monona Grove 2 0 2 1 0 0 x — 5 8 0
Leading hitters — FA: Riley 2x3 (2B); MG: Mayfield 2x4 (3B), Lucey 2x3, Hanson 2x2 (HR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — FA: Klauer L; 6-8-5-4-1-2; MG: McKenzie W; 7-4-2-2-2-12.
Monona Grove 12, Watertown 0
Senior Karlie McKenzie threw her third no-hitter of the season in a Monona Grove 12-0 win against Watertown on Wednesday, May 4.
McKenzie struck out nine in five innings, allowing only four walks.
Junior Dani Lucey hit a double and a triple, recording four RBIs. Senior Paige Hanson drove in two runs, while senior Emma Lee, McKenzie, junior Liz Priebusch and sophomore Jeneya Perez each recorded an RBI.
Monona Grove 12, Watertown 0
Monona Grove 2 2 0 0 8 X X — 12 12 1
Watertown 0 0 0 0 0 X X — 0 0 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: McKenzie (W; 5-0-0-0-9-4); W: Johnson (L; 2.1-3-4-3-3-2), Murray (2.2-9-8-8-2-2).
Leading hitters — MG: Hanson 3 2B, Lucey 2B, 3B, Loushine 1x3, Lee 3B.